Imran Khan can be sentenced to 14 years in prison for the cipher door: justice minister





Justice Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar addresses the news conference in Islamabad on July 20, 2023. PTVNews/Screenshot ‘Negligent handling of secret document carries a 2-year sentence.’

Referring to former Principal Secretary Azam Khan’s confessional statement against former Prime Minister Imran Khan, Justice Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar said on Thursday that a defendant can be sentenced to up to 14 years in prison for using classified documents for personal gain.

A day earlier, the former principal secretary, ‘disappeared’ since last month, recorded his statement as CrPC 164 before a magistrate claiming the former prime minister used diplomatic encryption to concoct a false narrative against the establishment and opposition.

In his confessional statement, Azam claimed that when he shared the figure with Imran, the former prime minister was “euphoric” and called the language an “American gaffe”.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad today, the Justice Minister said criminal negligence in handling confidential documents can result in a jail term of up to two years.

However, the justice minister said that if the figure was made public and its contents leaked out of personal interest, a defendant could face a sentence of up to 14 years.

Sharing or making public a classified document out of personal interest or if it is detrimental to the national interest that a category for [sentence] is 14 years old, he added.

Imran, who was ousted by a parliamentary vote in April last year, had alleged on March 27, 2022 that Washington orchestrated a plan to impeach him and held up the cipher sent by Pakistan’s envoy to Washington at a public rally in support of his demands.

The United States has repeatedly denied these claims, calling them “categorically false”.

In today’s presser, the justice minister claimed the former prime minister took the figure with him and never returned.

He said the federal government had referred the encryption scandal to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), but the PTI chief had obtained the court stay order on the matter.

Tarar said the FIA ​​has now summoned PTI leaders, including Imran, to join the investigation on July 25 and added that the federal agency will decide whether or not to convert the ongoing investigation into a criminal one.

