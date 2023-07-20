Turkey is raising interest rates in another sign of economic normalcy.





ISTANBUL — The central bank in Tukiye raised its key rate on Thursday, another sign of commitment to the traditional path of fighting inflation, but still falling short of expectations after critics blamed President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s economic policies for inflaming a cost-of-living crisis. The 2.5 percentage point hike – taking the rate to 17.5% – came a month after the bank triggered an 8.5% hike, a reversal after more than a year of Erdogan-induced rate cuts. He believes that lower interest rates fight inflation, which contradicts traditional economic theory that says otherwise. Central banks around the world have been rapidly raising rates to combat consumer price spikes in the wake of the pandemic and Russia’s war in Ukraine, but Tukiye’s bank began cutting rates in late 2021. Since his re-election in May, Erdogan has signaled a return to conventional politics by appointing two internationally renowned economists to key posts. Former Merrill Lynch banker Mehmet Simsek returned as finance minister, a position he held until 2018, while Hafize Gaye Erkan took over as central bank chief, the first woman to hold the position. She was previously co-chief executive of the now bankrupt San Francisco-based First Republic Bank. Inflation in Tukiye stood at 38% last month, down from a staggering high of 85% in October. Amid distrust of official data, independent economists say inflation actually sits at 108%, leaving households struggling to afford basics like food and rent. The central bank said it would continue to raise borrowing costs “as much as necessary, in a timely and gradual manner” to dampen inflation. But it failed to measure up to the markets. The rate hike “has once again disappointed expectations and the slow and steady tightening is pushing the limits of what policymakers can do,” said Liam Peach, senior emerging markets economist for Capital Economics. Erdogan – a self-proclaimed “enemy” of high borrowing costs – said he would “accept” his new finance minister’s policies, but also insisted his view on interest rates had not changed. This led to questions about whether the central bank in Tukiye could act independently. Under pressure from Erdogan, the central bank had cut its key rate from around 19% in 2021 to 8.5% earlier this year. Erdogan sacked three central bank governors who resisted pressure to cut rates before appointing Erkan’s predecessor in 2021. Economists say Erdogan’s unconventional belief has exacerbated economic turmoil, leading to currency and cost-of-living crises that have caused hardship for residents. Erdogan says his economic model prioritizes growth, exports and jobs. The Turkish lira has lost around 30% of its value against the US dollar since the start of the year. Experts say the central bank has depleted its foreign currency reserves as it tries to prop up the currency ahead of the May election.

