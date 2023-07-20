President Jokowi appreciates Bengkulu’s success in reducing stunting rates – BENGKULU PROVINCIAL GOVERNMENT





The reduction in stunting in Bengkulu province was appreciated by Indonesian President Joko Widodo. He disclosed this during a visit to Sri Kuncoro Health Centre, Central Bengkulu Regency on Thursday (20/7). “Stunting in Bengkulu province has come down very well from 22 to 18,” the president said after his visit. He continued, with this figure, Bengkulu should be able to continue to reduce stunting rates in the region. “It means that the stunting in Bengkulu province is lower than the national average and we hope that in 2024 it can fall below the number 14. We also see that few people are stunted and continue to receive good nutrition index and I want all provinces to do the same. The President encouraged the collaboration between the community and the private sector to continue to be strengthened, which is helpful in accelerating the reduction of the stunting rate for the better. “Here (Bengkulu) there is innovation in providing eel food, of course it is very good. It has high protein value and is very good in accelerating the reduction of stunting,” Jokowi concluded. Some time ago Bengkulu won 3 awards and one of them was related to reducing stunting rates, Governor Rohidin Mersyah and TP PKK head Bengkulu province Derta Rohidin received Manggala Karya Kencana award and Deputy Governor Rosjonsyah received Dharma Karya Kencana award as the chairman of Ben province stunting reduction acceleration team gkulu (TPPS), which has successfully reduced the stunting rate in Bengkulu province from 22.1% in 2021 to 19.8% in 2022. The provincial government of Bengkulu aims that by 2024, the prevalence of stunting will drop to 12.55%, which is below the national target of 14%.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bengkuluprov.go.id/presiden-jokowi-apresiasi-bengkulu-berhasil-turunkan-angka-stunting/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

