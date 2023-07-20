Trump under investigation for civil rights conspiracy in January 6 investigation | donald trump





Federal prosecutors investigating Donald Trump’s effort to overturn the 2020 election results have evidence to charge the former president with three crimes, including Section 241 of the U.S. legal code that prohibits conspiring to violate civil rights, two people familiar with the matter said.

The potential charges detailed in a targeted letter sent to Trump by prosecutors in the office of Special Counsel Jack Smith, who also accused Trump of keeping classified documents last month, were the clearest signal of an impending indictment.

Prosecutors appear to have evidence to charge Trump with obstructing official process and conspiring to defraud the United States based on the target letter, two statutes that the House Select Committee reviewing the Jan. 6 Capitol attack issued criminal credentials for last year.

The target letter to Trump identified a third, previously reckless accusation, the sources said. This is Section 241 of Title 18 of the United States Code, which prohibits conspiring to threaten or intimidate any person in the free exercise of any right or privilege under the Constitution or laws of the United States.

The law, enacted to protect the civil rights of black voters targeted by white supremacist groups after the U.S. Civil War, is unusual because it is typically used by prosecutors in law enforcement misconduct cases and hate crime prosecutions, though its use has expanded in recent years.

What the potential charges mean for Trump is unclear.

Prosecutors have examined various instances where Trump pressured officials like his former Vice President Mike Pence, but Trump’s efforts to obstruct the transfer of power could also be interpreted as a conspiracy to defraud voters more generally.

The other two laws, meanwhile, suggest that a core part of the case against Trump centers on the so-called bogus voter scheme and efforts by former presidents to use the bogus slates in a conspiracy to prevent Congress’ certification of Joe Bidens’ January 6, 2021 election victory.

The target letter did not cite any seditious conspiracy, incitement to insurrection or disenfranchisement under cover of law in other areas where legal experts have suggested Trump may be at legal risk.

A Trump campaign spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment on the contents of the target letter, although a senior Trump adviser did not dispute that Section 241 was listed when reached late Tuesday evening.

The New York Times also reported the law’s inclusion.

Trump, who faces unprecedented legal peril as he leads the field of candidates for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, called the target letter HORRIFYING NEWS in a post on his Truth Social platform, where he first disclosed the development.

skip newsletter promotion

Subscribe to The Guardian Headlines US

For US readers, we offer a regional edition of our daily email, delivering the most important headlines each morning

“,”newsletterId”:”today-us”,”successDescription”:”We’ll send you The Guardian Headlines US every day”}” clientOnly>Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and third-party funded content. For more information, see our privacy policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

after newsletter promotion

Last year, the House select committee that investigated the Capitol attack found that Trump committed multiple crimes in an effort to undo his 2020 loss to Joe Biden, including conspiracy to defraud the United States and obstruction of official process.

The committee issued token criminal referrals to the Justice Department, although by then the Justice Department had since stepped up its criminal investigation with the addition of new prosecutors in the spring of 2022 before they were brought into the office of special advocates.

House investigators also concluded there was evidence that prosecutors charged Trump with conspiracy to defraud and obstruction of official process. They also issued dismissals for inciting insurrection, which did not appear in the target letter.

If prosecutors indict Trump in the Jan. 6 federal investigation, the case could go to trial much faster than the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case before the 2024 election because pre-trial proceedings would not be delayed by rules governing national security documents.

Trump was accused last month of retaining national security documents and obstructing government efforts to retrieve them. Trump and his co-defendant, his valet Walt Nauta, who was charged with conspiracy to obstruct and make false statements to the FBI, both pleaded not guilty.

The target letter to Trump comes weeks before Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is expected to indict Trump and his allies over their efforts to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results, the Guardian previously reported.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2023/jul/19/trump-investigation-three-federal-crimes-january-6 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos