Politics
President Jokowi assembles an elite team to boost Ganjar Pranowo’s presidential campaign in 2024
INDONESIA President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has nominated seven people to participate in Ganjar Pranowo’s presidential campaign in the 2024 elections, according to Hasto KristiyantoSecretary General of the Indonesian Democratic Struggle Party (PDIP).
Hasto made the announcement just before the opening of a campaign strategist training event for Ganjar Pranowo at the I News Tower in Jakarta on Monday, July 17.
“There are seven people appointed by President Jokowi to achieve Ganjar Pranowo’s goal of victory,” Hasto said. However, he did do not disclose the identity of the team members.
PDIP, the United Development Party (PPP), the People’s Consciousness Party (Hanura) and the Indonesian United Party (Perindo), as well as support parties from Ganjar Pranowo, formed a communication team and a campaign team called Tim 7 (Team 7).
Although Hasto did not mention the members of Tim 7, he said they have already contacted all seven. He further explained that Tim 7 followed a meeting between him and Jokowi before the climax celebration of Bulan Bung Karno 2023.
“On June 22, I met President Jokowi. During the national meeting of the PDIP, we discussed several strategic aspects, and after consulting him, he suggested how the grand communication strategy can be carried out effectively,” Hasto said.
“That’s why President Jokowi designated some people to help Ganjar Pranowo, and we contacted them,” Hasto added.
Hasto specified that this team would serve as connection to ensure Ganjar’s victory. “We have been working with this communications team for a month and a half and we have developed a global strategy for the success of Ganjar Pranowo,” he continued.
He also mentioned that the composition of the team could increase in the future.
Hasto said the formation of this team affirmed Jokowi’s support for Ganjar as the PDIP presidential candidate. He dismissed views circulating that Jokowi supported other potential candidates.
According to Hasto’s statement, Ahmed Baidowi is affectionately known as Awiek, the chairman of the central executive board of the PPP, believed that the formation of this team had dispelled rumors that Jokowi would support the candidacy of Prabowo Subianto.
“This dispels rumors that Jokowi is leaning towards Prabowo,” Baidowi said at the Parliament Complex in Senayan, Jakarta on Tuesday (July 18).
Awiek believed that President Jokowi remained loyal to the PDIP, which supported the candidacy of Ganjar Pranowo. The advice to form Team 7 is seen as a way for the president to provide guidance for Ganjar’s victory in the 2024 presidential election.
“I believe that, especially since he gave advice on how to get the win, including suggesting the formation of Team 7, as revealed by Mr. Hasto,” he said. “It shows that President Jokowi is aware of his position; he is still a cadre of the PDIP, and the PDIP proposed Ganjar,” he concluded.
Hary Tanoesoedibjo (HT)the chairman of the United Indonesia Party (Perindo), also viewed the formation of Team 7 by President Joko Widodo for Ganjar Pranowo’s victory in the 2024 presidential election as proof of the president’s support for Ganjar.
“It’s definitely a positive indication. Jokowi has deployed his team to provide advice, and it shows that Jokowi supports Ganjar,” Hary told reporters in Central Jakarta on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.
Hasto said that in addition to preparing the winning team, several parties supporting Ganjar continue to prepare for the 2024 presidential election.
One of them is to organize every week consolidation meetings. Through these consolidation meetings, the PDIP and its supporting parties will thoroughly discuss the structure of Ganjar’s campaign team in the 2024 presidential election.
