Trump’s legal peril mounts with January 6 charges amid 2024 campaign





WASHINGTON (AP) Silent payments. Classified records. And now his efforts to nullify the 2020 election that led to the attack on the Capitol. Already facing criminal cases in New York and Florida, Donald Trump is increasingly in legal peril as investigations into his struggle to cling to power after his election defeat seem to be coming to a head.

A targeted letter sent to Trump by special counsel Jack Smith suggests he could soon be indicted on new federal charges, adding to the remarkable situation of a former president facing possible jail time while battling to reclaim the White House as a frontrunner for the Republican nomination.

Smith’s wide-ranging investigation into the chaotic weeks between Trump’s election defeat and his supporters’ attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021 appears to be coming to an end, just as another case may be looming on the horizon. A grand jury sworn in this month in Georgia will likely consider whether to indict Trump and his Republican allies for their efforts to reverse his election defeat in the state.

Trump has denied wrongdoing in all cases and dismissed the lawsuits as a malicious effort to harm his 2024 campaign.

Here’s a look at the Jan. 6 investigation, Trump’s court cases, and what might happen next:

WHAT IS THE OBJECTIVE OF JAN. 6 PROBE?

The team led by Smith, who was appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland in November, interviewed a host of former White House officials, Trump allies, attorneys and state election officials both in voluntary interviews and before the grand jury that met behind closed doors in Washington. Among those who testified before the grand jury that would eventually issue an indictment was Trump’s Vice President Mike Pence, who spoke at length in public about the former president’s efforts to pressure him to reject President Joe Bidens’ election victory.

Former President Donald Trump speaks to campaign volunteers at the Elks Lodge in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Smiths’ team appears interested in a late Dec. 18, 2020 meeting at the White House that one aide called lopsided in which Trump’s private attorneys suggested he order the US military to seize state voting machines in an unprecedented effort to prosecute his bogus claims of voter fraud. In videos released by the US House committee that investigated the Jan. 6 attack, a White House lawyer said he thought the idea was crazy. Judges, including some appointed by Trump, have consistently dismissed his allegations of voter fraud.

Smith also questioned witnesses about schemes by Trump associates to enlist voters in battleground states to sign certificates claiming that Trump instead of Biden had won their states. The fake voter certificates were mailed to the National Archives and Congress, where some Republicans used them to try to justify delaying or blocking election certification.

Smiths’ team also dig into the story of a Georgia election worker, Ruby Freeman, who, along with her daughter, recounted living in fear following death threats after Trump and his allies falsely accused them of pulling fraudulent ballots from a suitcase in Georgia. That interest is according to a person familiar with the investigation who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing criminal investigation.

WHAT HAPPENS NEXT?

It’s unclear when Smiths’ investigation may end. Trump said he was asked to appear before the grand jury this week, although the targets of the investigations do not have to testify and rarely agree to do so. The grand jury, which meets in secret, would ultimately vote on whether there is enough evidence to charge him with a crime. Federal grand juries are made up of approximately 16 to 23 people, and at least 12 must agree to enter an indictment.

Among the potential charges legal experts said Trump could face include conspiracy to defraud the United States and obstruction of official process: Congressional certification of Bidens’ election victory. Hundreds of more than 1,000 people charged with federal crimes during the Jan. 6 riot have been charged with the offense of obstruction, which carries up to 20 years in prison.

If indicted in the Jan. 6 case, Trump could face a tough jury in a predominantly Democratic Washington, whose residents, many of whom work on Capitol Hill, had a front row seat to the chaos that unfolded after Trump urged his supporters to fight like hell.

Many Jan. 6 rioters have tried unsuccessfully to have their trials moved out of the nation’s capital, saying Trump supporters cannot get a fair trial there. Only two defendants were acquitted of all charges at the end of the trials, and these were trials decided by a judge and not by a jury. In the most serious Jan. 6 cases brought so far, juries convicted the leaders of two far-right extremist groups, the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys, of seditious conspiracy and other charges for what prosecutors described as conspiracies to block the transfer of power from Trump to Biden. More than 600 other defendants on January 6 have pleaded guilty to federal crimes.

WHAT’S UP WITH TRUMPS OTHER CASES?

Trump pleaded not guilty last month to 37 federal charges accusing him of unlawfully hoarding classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida and denying government requests to return them. A judge in the case heard arguments on Tuesday about whether the Florida trial should take place before or after the 2024 election. As prosecutors seek a December trial date, Trump’s lawyers have asked for an indefinite delay, arguing he cannot get a fair trial while he campaigns for president.

In New York state court, a trial is due to begin in March in the heart of the primary season in another Trump case brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, which alleges a scheme to bury allegations of extramarital affairs that arose during his first campaign for the White House. Trump has pleaded not guilty in the case to 34 counts of falsifying internal business records from his private company over a silent payment to porn actor Stormy Daniels. Trump was trying to have the case sent to federal court, but a judge ruled against it on Wednesday.

In Georgia, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who investigated Trump and his allies for their efforts to overturn his election defeat in that state, is expected to present her case before one of two grand juries sitting earlier this month. Willis suggested any indictments would likely come in August. A separate special grand jury that had no prosecutorial power and disbanded in January submitted a report with recommendations to Willis. Although most of this report remains secret at this time, the panel chairman said without naming names that the special grand jury recommended indicting several people.

Meanwhile, in Michigan on Tuesday, the state’s attorney general filed felony charges including forgery against 16 Republicans who acted as bogus voters for Trump in 2020, accusing them of submitting bogus certificates indicating they were legitimate voters despite Bidens’ victory there.

____

Richer reported from Boston.

Learn more about Donald Trump investigations: https://apnews.com/hub/donald-trump

