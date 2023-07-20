FIA could arrest Imran Khan if he doesn’t cooperate with encryption probe: Pakistan’s home minister





Pakistani Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Thursday that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) could arrest Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan if he does not cooperate with their encryption probe, Pakistan-based Dawn reported. Rana Sanaullah’s statement comes a day after the former principal secretary to former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan, in an alleged confession, accused the PTI chairman of using encryption from the Pakistani mission to the United States to gain political ground and build an “anti-establishment narrative” on the back of the “confidential” document, Dawn reported.

Sanaullah gave an update on the FIA ​​investigation and reminded Imran Khan to prepare to face the law. He said the FIA ​​would make evidence-based recommendations regarding who is complicit, according to Dawn. Speaking to her official Twitter account, Rana Sanaullah said: “The FIA ​​has summoned the President of PTI in the encryption investigation. If he does not cooperate during the investigation phase, he could be arrested. Following the investigation, the FIA ​​will make evidence-based recommendations regarding those who are complicit and against whom criminal charges should be brought.”

On Wednesday, Sanaullah held a press conference to lend credence to the confessional statement circulating on social media. After his press conference, the FIA ​​issued a notice to PTI President Imran Khan asking him to appear before the bureau on July 25 in connection with the encryption-related investigation, according to the report. Azam Khan, who had been missing since last month, resurfaced after a letter was attributed to him regarding the PTI chairman regarding his statement against Imran Khan, Dawn reported. According to Khan’s lawyer, he returned home. However, his lawyer indicated that his client was “in no condition” to make a statement on the remarks attributed to him.

On June 15, Azam disappeared and Islamabad police filed a complaint about his abduction. Meanwhile, Imran Khan said: “Azam Khan is an honest man; until I hear [this] of him myself, I will not believe him. He made the remarks during the court appearance on Wednesday. According to the statement, Imran Khan was “euphoric” after seeing the figure and decided to use it in an “anti-establishment narrative” on the back of a “blunder” by the United States, Dawn reported.

According to the alleged confession, “The encrypted copy was kept by Imran Khan and the next day (March 10), when he asked for it, Imran Khan replied that he had misplaced it,” the report said. After the statement became public, Rana Sanaullah called the narrative behind the cipher “fabricated”. He accused Imran Khan of committing a crime and called former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi an “accomplice”. (ANI)

