manipur | Prime Minister Narendra Modi breaks silence on Manipur, says what happened ‘brought humanity to shame’





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the alleged incident of two women parading naked in Manipur has shamed 140 crore Indians, saying the law will act with full force and no culprit will be spared. “My heart is full of pain and anger,” he told reporters ahead of the monsoon session of parliament, amid criticism from opposition parties for not speaking out about ethnic violence in the northeastern state, despite 77 days having passed and more than 150 people being killed. The Prime Minister called on all Chief Ministers to further strengthen the law and order mechanism in their respective states, especially to protect women and take the strictest measures, PTI reported. “The law will act with full force,” the prime minister said of the alleged incident of naked women being paraded in Manipur. He also mentioned states like Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh while calling for strengthening law and order and protecting women. “I want to assure compatriots that no culprit will be spared. What happened to these girls in Manipur can never be forgiven,” he said. Tension has risen in the hills of Manipur after a May 4 video emerged on Wednesday showing two women from one of the warring communities paraded naked by a few men on the other side. Modi also asked parliamentarians to take full advantage of the session for an in-depth discussion on a host of bills which he added are in the interest of the people. Congress slammed the Center on Thursday after the May 4 video of two women parading naked in Manipur was released, with party chairman Mallikarjun Kharge accusing the Modi government of turning democracy into “mobocracy”. He said “humanity is dead in Manipur” and called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the ethnic violence-hit state in parliament and tell the nation what happened. After an all-party meeting on Wednesday, top Congress official Jairam Ramesh claimed the opposition’s demand for a discussion of the Manipur crisis during the session was non-negotiable. The government plans to consider up to 31 bills during the session. Among these are the Delhi National Capital Territory Government (Amendment) Bill to replace the Delhi Services Ordinance, the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, the Biodiversity (Amendment) Bill and the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill. Congress said it would oppose all of these bills. Discussion of the Delhi National Capital Territory Government (Amendment) Bill is expected to mount pressure in both houses, especially in Rajya Sabha, where the opposition plans to do everything possible to block its passage. The government will need the support of some non-NDA parties and not the opposition to ensure the bill passes.

