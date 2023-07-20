President Erdogan’s Gulf tour attracts media attention – Middle East Monitor

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s three-nation Gulf tour has grabbed headlines, Anadolu Agency reports.

The tour started with Saudi Arabia, followed by a visit to Qatar and then the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

During the tour, agreements were signed between Turkey and the three Gulf countries.

This significant momentum of the Gulf tour resonated strongly in the media of these countries, manifesting itself in praise and stressing the importance of bilateral cooperation with Turkey.

United Arab Emirates

The most recent of these interactions took place in Abu Dhabi.

The official Emirati news agency, W.A.M.said on Thursday, “Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s visit to the country overtook and captured the interests of local newspapers today, unanimously highlighting the importance of Emirati-Turkish relations.”

READ: Erdogan gifts MBS Turkiye’s first ‘Togg’ electric car

emirate newspaper, Al Ittihad, said that the summit held by the President of the United Arab Emirates, Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, with Erdogan, the fifth in two years, confirms the determination and the will of the two friendly countries to strengthen aspects of the comprehensive economic partnership.

emirate newspaper, Al Khaleejwelcomed Erdogan’s visit in his editorial entitled “Diplomacy of partnership and trust”.

Another daily Al Watanconfirmed that Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed’s talks with Erdogan “are a step forward in terms of strengthening ties, cooperation and the common concern to continuously improve them in various fields for the good of both countries and to work for peace and the benefit of the peoples of the region”.

On Wednesday, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates signed agreements covering 13 fields, worth a total of $50.7 billion.

Qatar

Qatar also witnessed a great media outburst accompanying Erdogan’s visit to Doha.

Qatar News Agency (QNA) confirmed on Tuesday that Qatar and Turkey “enjoy strong brotherly relations and a well-established strategic partnership, as their relations have seen advanced development over the past few years in various fields, including political, military and economic.”

He pointed out that “the partnership between Qatar and Turkey is one of the most successful partnerships in the world today, and it has reached the level of a strategic partnership with the strong political will of the Emir of Qatar and the President of Turkey”.

Erdogan’s visit and its results have occupied distinct spaces in Qatari press coverage, especially in Al Sharq And Al Raya newspapers.

Saudi Arabia

On Monday, Saudi media welcomed President Erdogan’s visit, saying the importance of “historic brotherly” relations with Turkey and the importance of cooperation between them given their status in the world.

READ: Turkey and Qatar determined to strengthen bilateral relations: joint statement

THE Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said: “The Kingdom and the Republic of Turkey enjoy close historical and fraternal relations dating back to 1929, following the signing of the Friendship and Cooperation Agreement between the two countries.”

“Given the status enjoyed by the two brotherly countries, relations have witnessed development and growth, and more cooperation and mutual understanding on issues of concern to the interests of the two countries and the Islamic nation,” he added. SPA said.

The agency pointed out that “the mutual visits between the two leaders of the Kingdom and Turkey recorded clear evidence of the strength of the relationship”.

Other newspapers, namely, RiyadhAnd Medinaas good as Sabq said that Saudi Arabia and Turkey enjoy regional and international weight, saying the two countries are pillars of stability and security in the Middle East region.

They noted that Turkey and Saudi Arabia make balanced and effective contributions to maintaining international peace and security, and both countries are members of the G20, which includes the world’s largest economies.

On Thursday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan left the United Arab Emirates for the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus to participate in the opening ceremony of the new building of Ercan International Airport.

READ: Emirati media praise President Erdogan’s visit, welcome partnership with Turkey