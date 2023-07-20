Henry Kissinger, 100, meets Xi Jinping amid strained US-China relations

WASHINGTON — Retirement doesn’t seem to be Henry Kissinger’s thing.

The 100-year-old former secretary of state met with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday as US relations with Beijing continue to decline.

Calling Kissinger an “old friend” for whom he has “great respect”, Xi said the former national security adviser’s visit was of particular significance because of Kissinger’s advanced age and long history with China – a country the German-born diplomat has visited more than 100 times.

“We will never forget our old friend and your historic contribution to promoting the development of China-US relations and strengthening the friendship between the Chinese and American peoples,” Xi said, according to state media CCTV.

Xi added that he and Kissinger last met about three years ago, before the COVID-19 pandemic began.

State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said the Biden administration did not send Kissinger to China, adding that the centenarian left voluntarily, not acting on behalf of the US government.







Although Kissinger has not worked in U.S. government foreign policy since the 1970s, the Nobel Peace Prize laureate has remained active in the diplomatic arena, publishing the book “On China” in 2011, which takes a historical look at the history of Beijing’s foreign relations and provides insight into the Chinese Communist Party.

“Relations between our two countries would be central to world peace and the progress of our societies,” Kissinger said during the visit, adding that it was “a great privilege to visit China.”

However, that relationship is at an all-time low, with nearly a year having passed since the two countries last had formal military-to-military talks. Relations have also been affected by multiple revelations this year that Beijing has stepped up its surveillance of the United States through a spy balloon program and the opening of a surveillance base in Cuba.







Kissinger is credited with normalizing US-China relations during his tenure as national security adviser, secretly visiting the communist nation in 1971 to lay the groundwork for the 1972 summit with President Richard Nixon, Chinese Premier Zhou Enlai and CCP Chairman Mao Zedong.

“China-US relations were at a turning point then,” Xi said Thursday. “The Chinese people will never forget their old friends, and China-US relations are always linked to the name of Kissinger.”

Later, Xi told Kissinger that China and the United States were again at a crossroads and both sides needed to make new decisions,” according to a statement released by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.







Looking to the future, China and the United States can achieve common success and prosperity, he added.

Kissinger also met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Defense Minister Li Shangfu, who remains under US sanctions and rejected a Pentagon request for a meeting with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in May at the Shangri-La Dialogue security summit in Singapore.

US policy toward China requires Kissinger-style diplomatic wisdom and Nixon-style political courage, Wang told Kissinger when they met on Wednesday, according to the Foreign Ministry’s official website.







The comment may have been a reference to Kissinger’s controversial role in agreeing to withdraw US troops from Taiwan in the 1970s if the Vietnam War ended and US-China relations improved.

Fifty years later, the sovereign status of the democratic island remains one of the most burning points of friction between the two countries.

Xi’s meeting with Kissinger is particularly interesting given his decision not to meet US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen or US special climate envoy John Kerry during their official visits to Beijing this month. However, Xi met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during his trip to China in June.

It remains unclear what Kissinger discussed with Chinese officials behind closed doors, but the visit appears to have been an example of “1.5 Track diplomacy,” which occurs when an unofficial but influential person from one country visits the leaders of an adversary country in unofficial engagements to drive conflict resolution.