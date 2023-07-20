Video of alleged rape prompts Prime Minister Modi’s first public comments on Manipur





A video of two women parading naked in front of a group of men in Manipur prompted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first public comments about the ethnic violence that has engulfed the relatively remote Indian state. I am filled with anguish and anger. The Manipur incident is a disgrace to any civilized society, Modi told reporters ahead of the start of the final parliamentary session on Thursday. I assure the nation, no culprit will be spared. The law will run its course with all its might. What happened with the Manipur girls can never be forgiven. For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or through the app. The horrific video of an incident on May 4 went viral on social media overnight, sparking public anger. India’s Supreme Court has taken suo moto notice of the videos, calling them deeply disturbing and has called on the federal and state governments, both led by the Modis party, to report action taken. Until Thursday, Modi, who faces re-election early next year, had said nothing about the violence in Manipur. Angry mobs killed more than 150 people, according to the official tally, and tens of thousands were displaced. The conflict centers on tensions between the region’s largely Christian tribal groups and the majority Hindu Meitei over access to affirmative action benefits. Manipur Police said a case of kidnapping, gang rape and murder has been registered against unknown armed miscreants. Investigations have begun, according to local media. Learn more: Armed mobs rampage through villages in Manipur, pushing Indian region into civil war US envoy expresses sadness over ethnic violence in Indian Manipur, offers help What’s behind the violence that claimed the lives of 100 people in the Indian state of Manipur

