Here Are The Right-Wing FiguresFrom Donald Trump To Steve BannonChampioning Surprise Hit Sound Of Freedom

The Sound of Freedom, the summer’s surprise hit on child sex trafficking, is pulling in big numbers at the box office despite controversy over its ties to QAnon, thanks to its huge popularity with conservative audiences and its promotion by right-wing politicians and media personalities ranging from Donald Trump to Sean Hannity.

“Sound of Freedom” star Jim Caviezel has given interviews to many right-wing hosts to promote… [+] the film. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images)

Getty Images Key Facts

Former President Donald Trump hosted a screening of Sound of Freedom at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, on Wednesday with Trump allies Steve Bannon, Kari Lake and more in attendance.

Trump, who named Tim Ballard, the film’s inspiration, to a State Department human trafficking advisory board in 2019 and allegedly made exaggerated claims about human trafficking, previously shared the film’s trailer on his social media platform, Truth Social, saying Ben Carson urged him to post it.

Sean Hannity interviewed movie star Jim Caviezel on his Fox News show on Tuesday, praising his work in the film and urging his viewers to see it because people need to know this evil exists.

Conservative professor and podcast host Jordan Peterson interviewed Caviezel and the films’ actual inspiration, former government agent Tim Ballard, in a lengthy discussion where Ballard said he condemned most of what he saw with conspiracy theories but claimed that children in Africa are suffering from Adrenochrome harvesting referring to a conspiracy theory that baselessly claims children’s blood is forcibly taken to develop a chemical that is consumed to stay young.

On Bannons’ podcast, Caviezel also embraced the adrenochrome theory, saying demand for the chemical is to blame for child trafficking, and falsely stating that it’s “10 times more potent than heroin” and “has mystical qualities to make you look younger.”

Caviezel also appeared on a conservative YouTube show hosted by Benny Johnson, where the two discussed religion extensively, lamenting God’s alleged removal from movies and said Christians were being marginalized.

Johnson asked Caviezel to respond to media criticism on Sound of Freedom, to which he said he hoped a millstone would hang around their necks, that they would be thrown into the sea if they hurt one of these little ones, a reference to the Bible verse Matthew 18:6.

Some elected officials are defending the film, including Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), who tweeted Wow. Wow. Wow. GO SEE #SoundOfFreedom.

Key Context

The Sound of Freedom stars Caviezel as Ballard, following a fictionalized chase to rescue Honduran children who have been kidnapped in Colombia based on Ballard’s real-life rescue missions. Ballard, who previously worked for the Department of Homeland Security, is the founder of Operation Underground Railroad, an organization that conducts undercover operations to rescue children from sex traffickers. The film sparked controversy and became a target of culture warfare due to Caviezel’s links to conspiracy theories and investigative reports suggesting Operation Underground Railroad exaggerated its role in sex trafficking rescues. Caviezel has previously spoken at conventions for QAnon, the conspiracy theory that a core group of Satan-worshipping global elites run the world and are involved in a global child trafficking ring. Caviezel and Ballard have both expressed openness to the adrenochrome conspiracy theory, and Ballard has previously suggested supporting the debunked theory that furniture retailer Wayfair was selling children online. The film has a 74% review rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with some publications, like Variety, hailing it as a compelling film that authentically shines a light on one of the pivotal crime horrors of our time. Others were more critical, such as Rolling Stone, which criticized him for fetishizing the torture of child victims and considered it a gateway to far-right conspiracy theories.

Contra

Neal Harmon, managing director of film distributor Angel Studios, told The New York Times, “Anyone who watches this movie knows this movie is not about conspiracy theories, saying it’s not about politics.

Chief Critics

Because Ballard and Caviezel spoke about conspiracy theories in interviews with right-wing figures while promoting The Sound of Freedom, the film is marketed to QAnon believers, Mike Rothschild, a journalist who wrote The Storm Is Upon Us: How QAnon Became a Movement, Cult, and Conspiracy Theory of Everything, told NPR.

Large number

$100 million. That’s how much The Sound of Freedom has grossed at the domestic box office so far since its July 4 opening. That’s a bigger national total this year than blockbuster movies like M3GAN, Cocaine Bear, Air, and Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. It is the 16th highest-grossing domestic film this year and it exceeds The Flash and Scream VI by less than $10 million.

