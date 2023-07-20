Politics
Off-season election catalyzed by Boris Johnson imbroglios increases pressure on SunaK
Three British constituencies go to the polls this Thursday (20) to choose the occupants of the seats left vacant in Parliament due to entanglements linked to the former Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the flood of crises that surrounds it. Conservative supporters are already preparing for crushing defeats, further complicating the Prime Minister’s mission Rishi Sunak to boost the party’s popularity until the next general election, scheduled for January 2025, and unlock an economy battered by Brexit.
Polling stations close at 10:00 p.m. (6:00 p.m. in Brazil) in the districts of Uxbridge and South Ruislip, in the suburbs of London, Selby and Ainsty, in the north of the province of England, and in Somerton and Frome, in the south-west. All controlled by the Tories, and all with vacant seats due to the aftershocks of the political earthquake generated by Boris since he came to power in 2019, promising to end the soap opera of Britain’s exit from the European Union (EU), until he was forced to resign last year.
The suburban London seat belonged to the former Prime Minister himself, who remained in Parliament until last month, when he had not been Prime Minister for almost a year. He resigned his parliamentary mandate after a committee of MPs determined he had lied to the House about Partygate. The scandal relates to parties held at the seat of the British government at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, when the country was under quarantine to contain the spread of the virus.
Ally Nigel Adams, who held the seat of Selby and Ainsty – an area that mixes rural and urban areas – resigned his post soon after Boris. He had been nominated by the former Prime Minister for a seat in the House of Lords, the Upper House of Britain’s Parliament, of which more than 700 seats are chosen by nominations, for example, from outgoing members, resigning Prime Ministers and the Anglican Church.
The appointment made by Boris, however, was vetoed – initial reports attributed the ban to Sunak, but Downing Street denies this – and the refusal led Adams to resign. The third open seat belonged to David Warburton, another Tory ally of Boris, who quit amid allegations he had used cocaine and engaged in sexual misconduct. Warburton admits to making “very bad choices” when it comes to illicit substances, but denies the harassment allegations.
The trend is for the first results to start coming out around 3 a.m. Friday (11 p.m. this Thursday in Brazil), but research indicates Labor is set to nab the seats of Boris and Adams. The Liberal Democrats are expected to take Warburton’s seat. If the predictions hold true, it will be the first time since 1968 that the Conservatives have lost three stale elections in a single day.
Sunak, who came to power in October last year as the Conservative Party’s third leader – and therefore British Prime Minister, as the party controls Parliament – in seven months, signaled on Tuesday that his colleagues should prepare for the impact. However, he took advantage of the speech marking the end of the legislature to try to mobilize the allies on the return from the six-week vacation.
“Rishi said what we already knew: it will be an uphill battle. Nobody likes an off-season election and the circumstances aren’t ideal,” MP Jonathan Gullis told the Financial Times. “He’s asked us all to rally around him when we return in the fall. [boreal]. We will have to be in one team. A united party wins, a divided party loses.
Mission almost impossible
When Sunak became prime minister, one of his main tasks was to win back support from the plummeting conservatives. Since November 2021, when the UK had the pandemic under relative control after a swift and effective vaccination campaign, the party has not led the polls for the general election.
Boris’ fits in the following months proved costly. In addition to Partygate, controversies involving lavish jobs in the official residence, conflicts of interest of allies, the chaotic response at the start of the pandemic and the promotion of an ally accused of sexual abuse. Galloping inflation, aggravated by the aftermath of the war in Ukraine, has also complicated the life of the prime minister.
The buildup wasn’t even enough to sustain a politician known to be a phoenix, dribbling through situations that would be the lime shovel for several other public figures. Boris was replaced by the short-lived Liz Truss, who resigned after 44 days in office following an ultra-liberal economic plan that caused economic chaos in a country with an annual change in inflation of 10.1%.
As soon as Sunak came to power, polls showed that Labor would win the general election with 52% of the vote against 22% for Labour. Today, the difference has fallen to 46% to 26%, with the remaining points split between minor acronyms. However, the distance remains important.
This week Tory MP Steve Brine called the mess the party needs to sort out “Boris Long” – a reference to the long Covid, when the effects of the infection linger for months. The situation could escalate as there is the imminent prospect of a cabinet reshuffle if defeat in all three districts is confirmed, although the government has publicly denied having such plans.
Defense change is all but guaranteed, as Secretary Ben Wallace last week announced his intention to step down. Chancellor James Cleverly, in turn, indicated his intention to stay and issued a veiled warning to the prime minister:
“You’ll see nail prints on the floor of my office if someone tries to pull me out,” he said.
The popularity of Sunak, a multi-millionaire who made his fortune in consulting firms and is the husband of an Indian billionaire’s daughter, is also faring badly, falling to an all-time low during his months in Downing Street. Around 65% of Brits view it negatively, while 25% say they like it. A light at the end of the tunnel appeared this week, however.
On Wednesday, the annual change in inflation fell more than expected, falling below the 8% mark for the first time in a year. The rate closed at 7.9%, significantly lower than the 8.7% recorded the previous month. The result facilitates the Prime Minister’s promise earlier this year to cut the rate in half by December, which would leave it around 5%, and could save the country from a recession, but the situation is still bad.
Energy and food costs have soared, partly because of the war in Ukraine, but also because of Brexit, which took Britain out of the European common market, made it difficult to trade with the bloc and forced the British to negotiate new bilateral pacts and create their own customs rules. Disputes over the terms of the trade treaty with Brussels have died down after a recent consensus, but the effects of the exit are still being felt.
The Conservatives, however, refuse to formally assess what the cause and effect relationship is, despite a recently published analysis by the Center for Economic and Policy Research, a US research body, estimating that the negative impact of divorce on UK GDP ranges from 2 to 3%. Boris, who came to power in 2019, called a snap general election with months in government in which he won a significant victory that saw his party increase the majority and finally pass Brexit.
The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) forecast is that Britain’s economy will perform second worst among G20 countries this year, behind only Russia, hit by the torrent of Western sanctions. Today, according to a poll carried out by the Deltapoll institute this month, 48% of Britons would vote to return to the EU, seven years after the referendum in which they opted for divorce.
hit the press
There is no political moment for a comeback, but at least the prospect that separation would solve the country’s problems in the short term has proven wrong. The rising cost of living means that the country has been hit for months by massive strikes in the health, education and transport sectors, for example. On Thursday, medical specialists stopped for the first time in a decade and protests by train drivers disrupted rail traffic.
Nurses and paramedics had already stopped at other times, an example of the difficulties faced by the country’s public health system, the NHS, where the waiting time for appointments is record due to the stoppages. At the same time, the Prime Minister is being criticized for his law to prevent irregular immigrants arriving in the UK through the English Channel from seeking asylum in the country – criticism ranges from King Charles III (when he made comments last year he was still a prince) to the UN.
Betting on anti-immigration sentiment — which in 2016, at the height of the Syrian and North African refugee crisis, is inseparable from Brexit approval — Sunak is making the issue a government priority and betting that the draconian law enforcement will please his supporters. Another possible sign of hope for the Prime Minister comes from the Labor Party itself, where a controversy raises questions of patronage for the opposition to take Boris’ seat in parliament.
London Mayor Sadiq Khan has unveiled a plan to cut greenhouse gas emissions by imposing extra costs on driving diesel and petrol cars, a polarizing issue on which the Tories are centering their opposition. Any triumph, however, must be celebrated by Sunak’s party.
