Turkish president does not rule out resumption of peace talks in Cyprus, but sticks to two-state position





NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday did not rule out reviving deadlocked negotiations to resolve the nearly 50-year-old ethnic divide in Cyprus, but again rejected any deal that would not offer Turkish Cypriots a full state. This position runs counter to a United Nations-sanctioned framework envisioning a federated island nation. Speaking at celebrations in the breakaway Turkish Cypriot north on the 49th anniversary of a Turkish invasion that split the island along ethnic lines, Erdogan again poured cold water on Greek Cypriot hopes of forming a federation made up of Greek and Turkish speaking areas, as has been the goal of talks for decades. EU lawmakers say Turkey needs to change course dramatically to get EU membership talks back on track. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has embarked on a three-legged tour of Persian Gulf states to boost trade and investment for Turkey’s struggling economy. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said Sweden’s bid for NATO membership will not be ratified by Turkey’s parliament until October, but hopes for quick ratification once lawmakers return from a two-month break. Turkey has made a surprise promise to drop its opposition to Sweden’s NATO membership, paving the way for the Nordic country to join the Western military alliance. Everyone must understand now that a federal solution is not possible, Erdogan said. He said Turkey does not oppose further talks, but negotiations cannot resume without recognizing the sovereign equality and equal international status of Turkish Cypriots. Instigated by a coup in Cyprus aimed at uniting the island with Greece, Turkey’s invasion resulted in a declaration of Turkish Cypriot independence in 1983. This is recognized only by Turkey, which maintains more than 35,000 troops in the northern third of the islands. Many rounds of UN-facilitated talks over the decades have focused on formulating a power-sharing agreement between Turkish Cypriots and the majority of Greek Cypriots under a federal agreement. But Turkey and the Turkish Cypriots changed course in 2017 when the most recent round collapsed largely over a disagreement over whether Turkey could maintain a permanent military presence on the island as well as the rights of military intervention enshrined in the constitution. Since then, Erdogan and Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar have pushed for what amounts to a two-state deal, a stance that has been condemned by the European Union and other countries. In a written statement, the Cypriot Foreign Ministry condemned Erdogan’s remarks as undermining efforts for a peace deal, and he said his inauguration of a new airport terminal in the north was aimed at increasing the north’s dependence on Turkey. Greek Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides continues to push for a resumption of talks where they left off in 2017, calling on the EU and other leaders to put pressure on Turkey. He wants the EU to engage more actively in the peace talks in order to capitalize on the benefits that Turkey could derive from the bloc in the event of an agreement with Cyprus. Cyprus joined the EU in 2004, but only southern Greek Cypriot enjoys all the benefits of membership. Christodoulides rejected any chance to change the basis of the negotiations to anything other than a federal agreement. I want to make it very clear that anything leading to a different kind of solution other than the agreed framework of a bizonal, bicommunal federation is not even up for discussion, he said last week. A peace deal in Cyprus would remove a long-standing obstacle to stability in the natural gas-rich eastern Mediterranean and bolster NATO’s southeastern flank.

