



The letter Special Counsel Jack Smith sent to Donald Trump informing him that he is a target in the Justice Department’s investigation into efforts to nullify the 2020 presidential election references three federal laws, according to multiple reports.

These statutes, which may be a basis for prosecuting the former president, include conspiracy to defraud the United States, disenfranchisement under the law, and tampering with victims, witnesses, or informants.

Not all charges Trump may ultimately face would necessarily involve these laws or be limited to these three laws, NBC News noted.

Trump said he received Smith’s correspondence Sunday evening in a post on his social platform. He said Smith gave him 4 very short days to report to the Grand Jury, which almost always means an arrest and an indictment.

Trump only revealed he received the letter after a press inquiry, New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman told CNN.

Witnesses in the Justice Department’s Jan. 6 investigation included people close to the president, including his former personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, former Vice President Mike Pence, as well as former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

Ted Goodman, political adviser to Giulianis, told CNN Paula Reid that the former mayor did not receive a target letter and did not expect his client to be charged in the case. Goodman, in a separate statement, denied that Giuliani turned on Trump.

In order to expose President Trump, as many anti-Trump media outlets fantasize about Mayor Giuliani should have committed perjury because all of the information he has on the case points to President Trump’s innocence, Goodman said.

Meanwhile, a federal grand jury, set to meet on Thursday, will hear again from Will Russell, a current aide to Trump who worked as a special assistant in the White House, CNN and ABC News reported.

Trump is already facing criminal charges in New York for his role in a silent payout scheme involving adult film actress Stormy Daniels. Smiths’ office also charged him with Espionage Act violations for his mishandling of classified documents after he left the White House.

Trump is also under investigation in Georgia for his efforts to overturn the state’s 2020 election result.

Trumps many Republican advocates, including House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Elise Stefanik (RN.Y.), have backed the president, saying the DOJ investigation is politically motivated.

