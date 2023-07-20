FC Goa and NorthEast United FC are recruiting overseas; Imran Khan joins Jamshedpur FC





FC Goa have further strengthened their squad after signing Spanish midfielder Victor Rodriguez on a one-year deal, the club announced on Thursday.

The 33-year-old becomes the club’s ninth acquisition this summer and a fourth overseas signing. The Gaurs have strengthened their squad after appointing Manolo Marquez as head coach and will be looking to end a two-year drought since the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) qualifiers.

“I am delighted with what awaits me here at FC Goa. I have heard nothing but good things about the club and the structure they follow, and I am looking to continue enjoying football in a good atmosphere,” he said after signing on the dotted line.

“I can’t wait to start working with Manolo Marquez, our coach. We have worked together before and I know all about his contributions to football in India and Spain. I hope to be able to return this confidence that he granted to me”, added the footballer.

Rodriguez was a key member of the Odisha FC team which reached the playoffs for the first time in their history last season and delivered some of their best performances in the club’s Hero Super Cup victory.

Highlanders sign defender Michel Zabaco

NorthEast United FC have added experienced Spanish defender Michel Zabaco to their ranks, the club announced on Thursday.

The 34-year-old who has spent his whole life in Spain playing in the country’s second and third tier and will bring plenty of experience to the NorthEast United FC squad.

A young product of Atletico Madrid, Zabago went on to play for the club’s B and C teams and later featured for Almeria in his career.

“I’ve heard great things about the country, Hero ISL, and its great players, stadiums and managers. I’m very excited because I firmly believe in the ambitious project at NorthEast United FC, led by the new management and coaching staff. With all the elements combined, I think it will be a remarkable season for all of us,” he said after signing for the club.

Imran Khan joins Jamshedpur FC

Imran made 37 appearances for the Highlanders in the Hero ISL, scoring twice and providing four assists during his time at the club.

The 28-year-old is a versatile player capable of operating in midfield and has been used successfully on the wings as well as in attacking midfield in recent seasons.

“Joining Jamshedpur FC is a big moment for me in my career,” Imran said.

“I learned a lot at my previous clubs and feel ready to help Jamshedpur win trophies again. The city has a history of producing great Indian players over the years, and I’m confident this is the right step for me in my progression. I’m thrilled to finally play in front of amazing fans and show them what I’m capable of.”

Imran was born in Manipur and started his professional playing career with Mohammedan Sporting Club in the I-League and joined Hero ISL in 2018 with FC Goa. After spells on loan at Gokulam Kerala and Mohun Bagan, Imran joined NEROCA FC in the I-League in 2020, before returning to Hero ISL with NorthEast United FC.

Ayush Adhikari leaves Kerala Blasters FC, Isak Ralte extends his stay at Odisha FC

Kerala Blasters FC have bid farewell to midfielder Ayush Adhikari who left the club after three seasons with Kochi, the club confirmed on Thursday.

“The Club has reached an agreement for the transfer of Ayush Adhikari. We thank the young midfielder for his time with us and wish him the best for the next chapter,” the club said in a statement.

The 22-year-old made 25 appearances for the Blasters during his three-year spell with the club.

Odisha FC have secured the services of 22-year-old winger Isak Ralte who has signed a new three-year contract with the club.

Isak impressed strongly last season scoring twice and assisting as many times in the ten matches he played for the Hero ISL side.

“Odisha is now like my second home, and I am extremely happy to have extended my contract with Kalinga Warriors. Everyone at the club has supported me through my ups and downs, making it an easy choice,” he said after signing the new contract.

