Donald Trump faces midnight deadline to decide if he should face a grand jury | donald trump





Donald Trump faced a midnight deadline on Thursday to say whether he would appear before a Washington grand jury convened by special counsel Jack Smith to consider federal charges relating to his election subversion and incitement to attack Congress on January 6, 2021.

Late Wednesday, citing two people familiar with the matter, the Guardian reported that prosecutors had gathered evidence to charge Trump with three crimes.

It involved obstruction of due process, conspiracy to defraud the United States, and an unusual law that makes it illegal to conspire to violate civil rights.

Obstruction of official process is punishable by up to 20 years in prison. A conspiracy to defraud the United States carries a maximum sentence of five years. The civil rights charge carries a sentence of up to 10 years in prison.

Thursday afternoon, everything indicated that Trump would not agree to testify.

Indictments relating to Trump’s attempted election subversion are expected soon not only at the federal level, but also in Fulton County, Georgia, where a grand jury to consider the charges was recently formed. Elsewhere this week, charges were laid against 16 people in connection with a fake voter scheme in Michigan, another battleground state.

Thursday morning, meanwhile, Politico reported that Trump secured a promise from Republican Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy to hold votes on overturning two Trump impeachments.

Trump was impeached first for refusing military aid in an effort to extract political dirt from Ukraine, then for inciting the attack on the Capitol. In both cases, Senate Republicans ensured his acquittal at trial.

Trump reportedly secured the promise of a delisting vote, which Politico said McCarthy did as a reflex to save his own skin, after the speaker sparked outrage among Trump allies by refusing to endorse the former president in the Republican presidential primary for the 2024 election, citing an obligation to remain neutral.

A delisting vote would be purely symbolic. Nor would it be guaranteed to succeed. Republicans control the House by a very small majority. Two incumbent GOP congressmen, David Valadao of California and Dan Newhouse of Washington state, voted to impeach Trump following the Capitol riot. Republicans in swing districts, particularly in heavily Democratic northeastern states, are already facing uphill battles to retain their seats.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, McCarthy denied making a promise, saying there was no deal with Trump, but added: I have been very clear for a long time when I voted against impeachments that [Democrats] put them for purely political purposes. I support delisting but there is no deal there.

In the polling averages for the Republican primary, Trump leads by about 30 points. He maintained that lead even while facing 34 criminal charges in New York, for silent payments to porn star Stormy Daniels; 37 federal charges for his withholding of classified documents; the prospect of state and federal indictments for his election subversion; fined $5 million after being held liable for sexual abuse and defamation against writer E Jean Carroll; and ongoing investigations into his business affairs.

Denying any wrongdoing, Trump pleaded not guilty to all criminal charges.

Nevertheless, a poll regarding a fictitious general election shows him in a close race with Joe Biden. Earlier this week, Miles Taylor, who was a US homeland security official when he wrote a famous anonymous New York Times column in 2018 warning of Trump’s unfitness for office, told the Guardian Trump could still return to the White House.

There have been a number of polls that show the ex-president beating Joe Biden by several points, Taylor said. It would be pride to say, Oh, no, we’d beat him a second time. In fact, I don’t think so. If the election were held today, I think Donald Trump would beat Joe Biden, and that really worries me.

Taylor also pointed to the lying nature of the Republican Party, saying that McCarthy, the Speaker of the House, thought Trump was a buffoon and a danger and I’m sure Kevin still thinks that privately but is unwilling or unable to take any action against him in any way.

Taylor said: These people publicly, because they are afraid, always support the man. This collective anonymity puts us in very great danger.

Trump revealed on Tuesday that Smith told him he was facing potential charges. According to the New York Times, since then Trump has consulted with Washington allies, including McCarthy and New Yorker Elise Stefanik, the Republican House Conference chair and staunch supporter who many observers say is considering being selected as Trump’s running mate next year.

Trump’s closest challenger for the Republican nomination, Ron DeSantis, this week lightly criticized Trump for his inaction on Jan. 6, 2021, when the Capitol was attacked, but also said charges against the former president for his election subversion would not be good for the country.

Court dates are expected to conflict with the Republican primary schedule. Trump faces three civil trials in New York, with one due to begin in October and two in January.

In the criminal cases, Smith, the special counsel, has requested that the trial for the classified documents charges begin later this year. In the case of silence, the trial is scheduled for March in the heart of the Republican primary. Trump’s lawyers are trying to delay both trials until after next year’s general election, when Trump or another Republican president could order all cases dropped.

On Thursday, Benjamin Ginsberg, a Republican election lawyer, told the Washington Post that the United States was in as precarious a position as ever.

I don’t know what the odds are of things really going off the rails, Ginsberg said, but there’s no question there’s a toxic mix unparalleled in the American experience.

