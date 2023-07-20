Can the godfather of diplomacy break the American-Chinese ice?

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Henry Kissinger, former U.S. secretary of state, attend a meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China July 20, 2023. Reuters

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday met with former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, warmly calling him an “old friend” whose memory he will always cherish.

Once again China and the US are at a crossroads over where to go from here, and once again both sides must make a choice, Xi told the former US diplomat as he arrived in Beijing to “break the ice” between the US and China.

The meeting was held as part of ongoing initiatives by Beijing and Washington to mend strained ties.

While serving as Secretary of State and National Security Advisor under Presidents Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford, Henry Kissinger made a key diplomatic contribution in the 1970s by fostering improved relations between Washington and Beijing.

The Chinese people never forget their old friends, and China-US relations will always be tied to the name of Henry Kissinger, Xi told him at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse, where foreign dignitaries are often received.

President Xi stressed the unique significance of this specific visit while hailing Kissinger’s recent 100th anniversary celebration and his more than 100 visits to China.

As an American diplomat who is highly regarded in China and has made frequent trips there since leaving office, Kissinger recalled and expressed his appreciation for the meeting, which took place at the same location as his first meetings with Chinese leaders.

The relationship between our two countries is a matter of world peace and progress of human society, the official Chinese news agency Xinhua quoted Kissinger as saying.

Under the current circumstances, it is imperative to uphold the principles established by the Shanghai Communique, appreciate the utmost importance China attaches to the one-China principle and move the relationship in a positive direction, Kissinger said at the meeting.

This meeting comes at a crucial time when the two superpowers are struggling to prevent their already fragile relationship, which is currently at an all-time low, from getting worse.

“China is willing to discuss with the US side the right way for the two countries to get along and promote the steady progress of China-US relations,” Xi said.

He went on to say that the key is to adhere to the values ​​of “mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation”. China and the United States can succeed and prosper together, he stressed.

Kissinger held private talks with China’s Wang Yi and Defense Minister Li Shangfu during his trip amid heightening tensions between the world’s two largest economies over Ukraine, Taiwan and trade restrictions.

High-level diplomatic visits, such as US President Kerry’s climate change talks and Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s recent visit, aim to restore lines of communication and resolve issues.

“Impossible to contain China”



Beijing Foreign Minister Wang Yi told Henry Kissinger on Wednesday that it was “impossible to contain or encircle” China, hailing the former US secretary of state’s role in opening up relations between the two powers, AFP reported.

“China’s development has a strong endogenous momentum and inevitable historical logic, and it is impossible to try to transform China, and it is even more impossible to encircle and contain China,” Wang told Kissinger, 100, at a meeting in Beijing, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

Kissinger, then a national security adviser to the United States, secretly flew to Beijing in July 1971 on a mission to establish relations with communist China.

This trip set the stage for a historic visit by President Richard Nixon, who sought both to shake off the Cold War and gain help in ending the Vietnam War.

Washington’s overtures to an isolated Beijing have contributed to China’s rise to become a manufacturing powerhouse and the world’s largest economy after the United States.

Since leaving office, Nobel Peace Prize laureate Kissinger has made his fortune advising companies on China and has warned against a hawkish turn in US policy.

Hailing China’s “established friendship with old friends”, Wang on Wednesday hailed Kissinger’s “historic contributions to the ice-breaking development of China-US relations.”

“China’s policy towards the United States maintains a high degree of continuity and follows the basic guidelines proposed by President Xi Jinping, which are mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation,” Wang added.

“These three guidelines are fundamental and long-term, and they are also the right way for China and the United States, two great countries, to get along,” said the Chinese diplomat.

“US policy toward China needs Kissinger-style diplomatic wisdom and Nixon-style political courage,” he added.

Kissinger met with Defense Minister Li Shangfu in Beijing on Tuesday as part of a surprise visit to China.

“Kissinger said that in today’s world, challenges and opportunities coexist, and the United States and China should eliminate misunderstandings, coexist peacefully and avoid confrontation,” the official Xinhua news agency reported.

“He expressed the hope that the two sides will show wisdom, do their utmost to create positive results for the development of bilateral relations and safeguard world peace and stability,” he added.

The former statesman’s trip to China coincides with that of US climate envoy John Kerry, and follows recent visits by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.