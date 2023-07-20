Violence in Manipur: why Prime Minister Modi remained silent for so long; the oppositions wonder about the inaction of the Center; demand a debate in Parliament





Opposition parties questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi on ThursdayIt is silence on the Manipur violence for far too long. It is despite this fact that Prime Minister Modi earlier today said he was saddened by the sexual atrocities against women in Manipur and promised to take strict action against the culprits. Responding to Modi’s comments, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said: “Deeply concerned that the Prime Minister has been silent for so long. None of us could understand it. We are very happy that he has broken his silence, now we would like him to take the matter up in Parliament to discuss it… We want to discuss it when he speaks inside Parliament. He spoke in front of Parliament, in front of the media. I’m very glad he at least raised his voice. Now let him carry the voice in Parliament itself.” Meanwhile, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asaduddin Owaisi said: …The Prime Minister was forced to react on the video because it has gone viral now… A genocide is taking place there…” Earlier today, Owaisi took to Twitter to point out that PM @PMOIndia has finally spoken about Manipur after 2 months of continuous genocide of Kuki tribes, a question the government needs to answer but for the horrific video, will Modi have reacted?

It comes a day after a video of the women being paraded and assaulted by a gang of men in B Phainom village, Manipurs Kangpokpi district surfaced on social media, sparking fresh tensions in the ethnic violence-hit state.

Following this, the opposition parties demanded that the issues related to the violence in Manipur be discussed in parliament and they insisted that the discussion be held in the presence of Prime Minister Modi.

Meanwhile, speaking on the sexual atrocities in Manipur, Prime Minister Modi earlier today said, “What happened to the girls of Manipur can never be forgiven, the culprits will not be spared.”

Who did this and who is responsible is another issue, but it put our nation to shame.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livemint.com/politics/news/manipur-violence-why-pm-modi-was-silent-for-so-long-oppositions-question-centres-inaction-demand-parliament-debate-11689840303472.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos