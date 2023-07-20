The Ministry of Religion helps Borobudur become the world center of Buddhist worship





Minister of Worship Yaqut Cholil Qoumas

Jakarta (Kemenag) — The Ministry of Religion is helping the Borobudur region to become a priority tourist destination as well as a place of worship for Indonesian and global Buddhists. Borobudur is currently included in five super priority destinations in Indonesia which are the focus of development by the government as instructed by President Joko Widodo along with other tourist destinations including Likupang, Mandalika, Lake Toba and Labuan Bajo. Minister of Religion Yaqut Cholil Qoumas said that according to the leadership of President Joko Widodo, in addition to being a super priority destination, Borobudur was also proposed to become a place of religious tourism and worship for Buddhists around the world. “We proposed in a meeting with the president that besides being a super priority destination, Borobudur is also a place of worship for Buddhists in Indonesia and around the world,” said Minister of Religion Yaqut while chairing a meeting of the leadership of the Ministry of Religion in Jakarta on Thursday (7/20/2023). The leaders’ meeting this time discussed the preparations for the national coordination meeting for the development of super priority tourist destinations to be held in Magelang, Central Java on Friday, July 21, 2023. “In Southeast Asia, the number of Buddhists has reached 60 million people, and Borobudur is an extraordinary potential place of worship if we can organize and manage it properly. Also, the geographical proximity of Indonesia to Southeast Asian countries is of course very extraordinary,” the Minister of Religious Affairs continued. The meeting, held at the office of the Ministry of Religion in Jalan Lapangan Banteng Barat, was attended by Deputy Minister of Religion Saiful Rahmat Dasuki, Director General of Community Guidance Buddha Supriyadi, special staff and experts from the Minister of Religion. The Minister of Religion indicated that the proposals resulting from the results of this meeting would be presented later during the coordination meeting for the development of super priority tourist destinations which will be chaired tomorrow by the coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs. “Before the end of his term, President Joko Widodo requested that the development of Borobudur into a place of worship for Buddhists be completed,” said the Minister of Religious Affairs.

