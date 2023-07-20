Nigel Farage recommended for knighthood by Boris but ‘blocked’ | Politics | News





Nigel Farage has been recommended for knighthood “at least five times” but has been consistently blocked by the “establishment” dominated committee of officials who must approve honours, Express.co.uk has learned. It is understood that the last person to put forward Mr Farage’s name for an honor many believe he deserves was Boris Johnson when he was Prime Minister, solely for the dark figure recommendations aimed at snubbing the former Brexit and UKIP party leader. The revelations are the latest chapter in what an ally of the GB New host described as “the establishment’s ongoing war of revenge against Nigel” for delivering Brexit. It comes in a week dominated by revelations about how NatWest bank bosses decided to cancel Mr Farage’s accounts with Coutts bank (part of the NatWest group) because his political views on Brexit and the culture wars did not match theirs. For many, Mr Farage is the most influential politician of the past 20 years and played a central role in the historic victory of the European referendum for the leave. But while dozens of little-known MPs have been knighted, Mr Farage has always been snubbed. Join our free WhatsApp community for the latest political news

A source told Express.co.uk: “Nigel would never make a fuss about it, but I think he would appreciate some recognition for what he has done. “There hasn’t been a more influential politician in Britain in the past 20 years than him and what he has achieved to improve this country is truly astonishing.” The source added: “He has certainly been knighted at least five times. “The last person to do that was Boris Johnson, who I think always had a sneaky admiration for Nigel, but even he got stuck.” Mr Farage agreed to drop candidates in Tory-held constituencies in the 2019 election, giving Mr Johnson the biggest Tory majority since Margaret Thatcher in 1987.

Although no honors were part of the discussion, it is understood that after the election senior Tories acknowledged that “we owe Nigel a debt and need to see him properly”. The nomination for knighthood would have been made in the first honors list after the election, but was blocked. All awards must be approved by the honors committee, which also reportedly withheld some of Mr Johnson’s awards on his resignation list – including a knighthood for his father Stanley. The Main Committee is most populated by senior officials or former Whitehall mandarins, including the Cabinet Secretary as well as chairpersons of public bodies. The source said: “It’s a leftover establishment club. They’ll never let Nigel get any credit for what he’s done. “And as we saw with Coutts, this class of people also seems bent on revenge.” After NatWest and former BBC journalist Jon Sopel all apologized to Nigel Farage today, UK reformist leader Richard Tice tweeted: “Once again Nigel has changed the course of history. I haven’t heard of his knighthood yet, but there’s still time.”

