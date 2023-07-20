Turkish President urges international community to lift unjust restrictions on Northern Cyprus

ANKARA

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday called for the lifting of political restrictions unjustly imposed on the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

Quoting the late architect of the 2004 Annan Plan, which was accepted by Turkish Cypriots but rejected by Greek Cypriots, with no fallout for the Greek Cypriot side, Erdogan said: “I invite the international community to respond to the appeal of the then (UN) Secretary General, Kofi Annan, who admitted that no UN Security Council resolution could justify the isolation of our Turkish Cypriot brothers, for remove these completely political restrictions, devoid of any legal basis.

Inaugurating a recently renovated and expanded Ercan Airport in TRNC, Erdogan also reiterated his call on the international community to support the ideal of two equal states living side by side in Cyprus, rejecting the culture of domination, tension and conflict on the island.

The days when the new terminal and new runway at Ercan airport will be full of international flights “are not far off”, the Turkish president said.

“The new terminal is six times larger than the previous one, which means it is now capable of serving 10 million passengers,” he said, adding that Ercan airport also has the largest passenger capacity of any airport on the eastern Mediterranean island.

“This masterpiece will help make the TRNC, a symbol of stability in the Eastern Mediterranean, a brand in the region,” he added.

“Fundamental right to freedom of travel”

TRNC Chairman Ersin Tatar for his part said that there are flights from all over the world to the TRNC via Turkey.

Stressing that there are no direct flights from countries other than Turkey, Tatar said, “The international community continues to do this injustice to us. Today,… such an airport does not exist even in the South, not even in most countries.”

Stressing that freedom to travel is the most natural human right, Tatar said: “This isolation, embargoes, restrictions and injustice done to us, especially in terms of freedom to travel, must now end.”

He added that as a Turkish state in the Eastern Mediterranean, it is an honor for the TRNC to have such an airport.

The expanded and renovated airport will be TRNC’s gateway to the world, said Erhan Arikli, the country’s Minister of Public Works and Transport.

Ercan Airport’s annual passenger capacity, currently at 4 million, could double to 8 million and even 10 million after the new terminal and runway come online and ticket prices drop, he added.

It will also generate about 30 million euros ($33.7 million) in government revenue annually, he added.

The opening ceremony also coincides with the 49th anniversary of the Turkish Peace Operation on the Eastern Mediterranean island, launched on July 20, 1974 to end ethnic violence by Greek Cypriots against Turkish Cypriots on the island.

Cyprus issue

Cyprus is mired in a decades-long dispute between Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots, despite a series of diplomatic efforts by the UN to reach a comprehensive settlement.

Ethnic attacks from the early 1960s forced Turkish Cypriots to retreat to enclaves for their safety.

In 1974, a Greek Cypriot coup aimed at the annexation of the island by Greece led to the military intervention of Türkiye as a guarantor power to protect Turkish Cypriots from persecution and violence. As a result, the TRNC was founded in 1983.

It has seen an on-and-off peace process in recent years, including a failed initiative in 2017 in Switzerland under the auspices of guarantor countries Turkey, Greece and the UK.

The Greek Cypriot administration entered the EU in 2004, the same year the Greek Cypriots thwarted a UN plan to end the long-running dispute.

Turkey fully supports a two-state solution on the island of Cyprus based on sovereign equality and equal international status.

The Anadolu Agency website contains only part of the news offered to subscribers of the AA News Broadcast System (HAS), and in summary form. Please contact us for subscription options.