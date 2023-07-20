Politics
Turkish President urges international community to lift unjust restrictions on Northern Cyprus
ANKARA
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday called for the lifting of political restrictions unjustly imposed on the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).
Quoting the late architect of the 2004 Annan Plan, which was accepted by Turkish Cypriots but rejected by Greek Cypriots, with no fallout for the Greek Cypriot side, Erdogan said: “I invite the international community to respond to the appeal of the then (UN) Secretary General, Kofi Annan, who admitted that no UN Security Council resolution could justify the isolation of our Turkish Cypriot brothers, for remove these completely political restrictions, devoid of any legal basis.
Inaugurating a recently renovated and expanded Ercan Airport in TRNC, Erdogan also reiterated his call on the international community to support the ideal of two equal states living side by side in Cyprus, rejecting the culture of domination, tension and conflict on the island.
The days when the new terminal and new runway at Ercan airport will be full of international flights “are not far off”, the Turkish president said.
“The new terminal is six times larger than the previous one, which means it is now capable of serving 10 million passengers,” he said, adding that Ercan airport also has the largest passenger capacity of any airport on the eastern Mediterranean island.
“This masterpiece will help make the TRNC, a symbol of stability in the Eastern Mediterranean, a brand in the region,” he added.
“Fundamental right to freedom of travel”
TRNC Chairman Ersin Tatar for his part said that there are flights from all over the world to the TRNC via Turkey.
Stressing that there are no direct flights from countries other than Turkey, Tatar said, “The international community continues to do this injustice to us. Today,… such an airport does not exist even in the South, not even in most countries.”
Stressing that freedom to travel is the most natural human right, Tatar said: “This isolation, embargoes, restrictions and injustice done to us, especially in terms of freedom to travel, must now end.”
He added that as a Turkish state in the Eastern Mediterranean, it is an honor for the TRNC to have such an airport.
The expanded and renovated airport will be TRNC’s gateway to the world, said Erhan Arikli, the country’s Minister of Public Works and Transport.
Ercan Airport’s annual passenger capacity, currently at 4 million, could double to 8 million and even 10 million after the new terminal and runway come online and ticket prices drop, he added.
It will also generate about 30 million euros ($33.7 million) in government revenue annually, he added.
The opening ceremony also coincides with the 49th anniversary of the Turkish Peace Operation on the Eastern Mediterranean island, launched on July 20, 1974 to end ethnic violence by Greek Cypriots against Turkish Cypriots on the island.
Cyprus issue
Cyprus is mired in a decades-long dispute between Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots, despite a series of diplomatic efforts by the UN to reach a comprehensive settlement.
Ethnic attacks from the early 1960s forced Turkish Cypriots to retreat to enclaves for their safety.
In 1974, a Greek Cypriot coup aimed at the annexation of the island by Greece led to the military intervention of Türkiye as a guarantor power to protect Turkish Cypriots from persecution and violence. As a result, the TRNC was founded in 1983.
It has seen an on-and-off peace process in recent years, including a failed initiative in 2017 in Switzerland under the auspices of guarantor countries Turkey, Greece and the UK.
The Greek Cypriot administration entered the EU in 2004, the same year the Greek Cypriots thwarted a UN plan to end the long-running dispute.
Turkey fully supports a two-state solution on the island of Cyprus based on sovereign equality and equal international status.
The Anadolu Agency website contains only part of the news offered to subscribers of the AA News Broadcast System (HAS), and in summary form. Please contact us for subscription options.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.aa.com.tr/en/europe/turkish-president-urges-international-community-to-lift-unfair-restrictions-from-northern-cyprus/2950424
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Was PM Narendra Modi waiting for viral video to surface, opposition asks
- Turkish President urges international community to lift unjust restrictions on Northern Cyprus
- How To Watch TV Today In The UK
- Actors’ and Writers’ Strikes Put New Orleans Film Industry in Limbo | Movies/TV
- AYR’s Max Bonbrest and Brice Pattison on making clothes that are meant to last
- Joint FTC-HHS Letter Gets to Heart of Risks Tracking Technologies Pose to Personal Health Information
- Announcing General Availability of Application Integration
- See the tornado damage at the Pfizer plant in North Carolina
- How a pro-Russian nationalist movement grew in Serbia – BBC News
- Nigel Farage recommended for knighthood by Boris but ‘blocked’ | Politics | News
- The Ministry of Religion helps Borobudur become the world center of Buddhist worship
- Pakistan: 18-year-old cricketer announces retirement from cricket for religious reasons