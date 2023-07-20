Was PM Narendra Modi waiting for viral video to surface, opposition asks





Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ selective response to only one isolated incident, the alleged video showing two women parading naked, Manipur’s 10 opposition political parties asked if Prime Minister Narendra Modi was waiting for the viral video to speak. Since May 3, violence in Manipur has escalated, but Prime Minister Modi has waited more than 70 days to break his silence, they said. Now Manipur is in a worse situation and everyone is under stress. Today, ahead of the session of Parliament, the Prime Minister broke his silence on Manipur, that too on a viral video and it is shocking, the 10 opposition political parties have said. 10 like-minded opposition political parties in Manipur joined and held a press conference at the Manipur Press Club, Imphal on Thursday regarding the Prime Ministers’ first comment on the violence in Manipur. The 10 opposition parties involved in the press conference included CPI(M), CPI, JDU, AIFB, SS(UBT), AAP, RSP, TMC and MPCC.

Nimaichand Luwang, national executive member of Janata Dal United (JD-U), representing the 10 opposition political parties, expressed disappointment with the prime minister’s selective response. He pointed out that while the viral video deserved condemnation, there could be other shocking incidents that also needed urgent attention and action. The incident involving the two women happened on May 4 and was reported to Saikul police station on May 18, but no immediate action was taken, he said, pointing out that it was not until June 21 that the complaint was transferred to Nongpok Sekmai police station. It was not until July 20 that the Prime Minister finally broke his silence, promising heavy punishment for the culprits, a sentiment later echoed by Chief Minister N Biren, who argued for the death penalty, he added. Nimaichand also questioned the power of the chief minister to issue such harsh sanctions and urged him to focus instead on conducting a thorough investigation. What had he been doing since May 18? Manipur has become a lawless state, Nimaichand said, adding that the chief minister is fully responsible for everything that happens in Manipur.

The 10 opposition parties demanded an immediate assembly session in Manipur to discuss measures to restore peace and normality. They stressed the importance of a ceasefire to pave the way for reconciliation and rehabilitation efforts. The parties have further criticized BJP MPs for not actively addressing the issue and instead engaging in token gestures like distributing rice and cash. They also blamed the violence in Manipur on the incompetence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Interior Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister N Biren, holding them responsible for the current situation in the region. In conclusion, the 10 opposition parties have vowed not to remain silent until a comprehensive solution is found to the ongoing crisis in Manipur. They called on the government to act quickly and restore peace to the state as soon as possible. Read also :Four defendants arrested; the government ensures all efforts for capital punishment

