Trump Praises ‘Fantastic Guy’ Jason Aldean After CMT Releases His Video





Trump has thrown his support behind country star Jason Aldean, joining a growing list of Republicans. The former president’s support came after CMT released Aldean’s “Try That In A Small Town” video. Aldean defended the video that was filmed at the site of a 1927 lynching. Loading Something is loading.

Former President Donald Trump threw his support behind country music star Jason Aldean on Thursday, stressing how excited conservatives and Republicans are after CMT released the latest video of Aldean which was filmed at the site of a famous lynching.

“Jason Aldean is a fantastic guy who just released a great new song,” Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth, early Thursday morning. “Support Jason all the way. MAGA!!!”

According to multiple reports, CMT released the music video for Aldean’s “Try That In A Small Town” earlier this week. The network did not expand on the decision, but critics pointed out that it was filmed outside the Maury County Courthouse in Columbia, Tennessee, the site of the 1927 lynching of black teenager Henry Choate.

Aldean defended his song and video in the face of criticism. The video shows footage of Black Lives Matter protests and other unrest projected onto the building as Aldean warns of what would happen if similar scenes were to occur in a small US town.

“Well, try that in a small town,” Aldean sings. “See how far you go on the road. Here we take care of our own. You cross that line, it won’t take long. Just so you know, I recommend you don’t.”

The country star argued that his song “does not refer[e] race or point[t] to that – and there isn’t a single music video that isn’t a true newsreel. Aldean said the idea that his song endorsed lynchings was “not only without merit, but dangerous.”

“As many have pointed out, I was present on Route 91 – where so many lost their lives – and our community recently suffered another heartbreaking tragedy,” Aldean wrote in a lengthy post on Twitter, referring to his presence during the mass shooting in Las Vegas. “NO ONE, including me, wants to continue to see insane headlines or families torn apart.”

Trump is far from the only Republican figure to support Aldean. Aldean has been a strong supporter of Trump. He even performed at Mar-a-Lago’s New Year’s Eve party two years in a row.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert have all rallied around the singer and his song.

“Every time they try to censor us, we only get stronger,” Boebert wrote on Twitter, calling for a backlash against CMT. “It’s time for CMT to get the Bud Light treatment.”

A CMT spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

