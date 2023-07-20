Xi Jinping, Henry Kissinger Meet Amid U.S.-China Relations Efforts — Transcontinental Times





CHINA: US Secretary of State John Kissinger meets Chinese President Xi Jinping! Kissinger visited China, a 100-year-old former secretary of state, to break diplomatic isolation in the 1970s. Although a private individual, his influence in China could serve as a ripple in U.S.-China talks. Kissinger was greeted by President Xi Jinping. Xi pointed to Kissinger’s 50-year visit to Diaoyutai, a key event in US-China relations. He stressed the importance of respect, cooperation and peaceful coexistence between the two superpowers, stressing the need for a conciliatory tone and warm delivery. – Advertisement – Kissinger stressed the importance of global peace and progress, saying neither the United States nor China can afford to treat each other as adversaries. Chinese media praised Kissinger’s tenacity, while some netizens criticized the Americans for sending centenarians to strengthen ties and criticized the lack of savvy politicians. The State Department acknowledged Kissinger’s trip and would not be surprised if he informed them upon his return. Kissinger’s freedom as a private citizen allows him to candidly voice US concerns to Chinese authorities and interact with individuals like Li, who has faced US sanctions since 2018 for acquiring Russian weapons. – Advertisement – Kissinger traveled to China to resolve a situation he attacked in an interview, saying the US administrations led by Trump and Biden are thwarted by Chinese injustices. Despite more than 100 visits, the trip comes at a crucial time in US-China relations, with diplomatic talks resuming after months of antagonism. Kissinger is the only US official to have met with Chinese President Xi Jinping, in addition to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, last month. This shows China’s respect for the diplomat. – Advertisement – US climate change envoy John Kerry and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen visited China, but did not meet Xi. Chinese diplomat Wang Li believes that the diplomatic wisdom of Kissinger and the political courage of Nixon are necessary for US-China policy. While Kissinger has a controversial reputation in other parts of Asia due to his involvement in the Vietnam War, he is still widely appreciated in China for helping the country re-engage with the rest of the world. In 1971, Henry Kissinger secretly traveled to Beijing to arrange a trip for the US President. Richard Nixonleading to stronger diplomatic relations and economic openness in China. Also Read: Body of Missing Mexican Journalist Found in Nayarit State

