Jannat Mirza responds to criticism over comparison with Imran Khan





In the vibrant world of social media, Jannat Mirza shines like a star, captivating millions of followers with her creativity and charm. As a brilliant Tiktoker, model, and actress, her popularity knows no bounds. Recently, the Tiktok sensation found herself in the center of attention when she playfully compared her number of followers to that of none other than the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan. In an interview with Hassan Choudary, Jannat Mirza humorously remarked that she may well have the same number of followers as Imran Khan, or even more!

While her lighthearted comparison seemed innocent enough, the music video quickly made the rounds on social media, sparking debate and drawing criticism from various walks of life. However, Mirza, who has never been shy about speaking up her thoughts, responded to the criticism during her fan’s Q&A session. She made it clear that she was a strong supporter of Imran Khan, standing by him during difficult times when others seemed to have turned their backs on him. In fact, Imran Khan’s social media team even reached out to her, expressing their gratitude for her unwavering support.

In her usual fashion, Jannat Mirza handled the situation with grace, stating that the intention behind her playful comparison was never to cause controversy. Instead, it was all fun, celebrating the camaraderie between her and the Prime Minister in terms of social media presence. Cutting through the negativity, she urged her fans to focus on positivity and love rather than getting tangled up in pointless debates.

And indeed, Jannat Mirza has plenty to celebrate. With an impressive 22.9 million followers on Tiktok and 4.4 million followers on Instagram, she has built an impressive online community that cherishes her every move. However, as the comparison clarified, when it comes to other platforms, the Prime Minister stands out with a huge number of fans – 13 million on Facebook, 19.5 million on Twitter and 8.5 million on Instagram. Not to mention that his newly created Tiktok account attracted 3.3 million followers in one day.

In a world where social media defines fame and influence, Mirza and Khan hold their separate places, each garnering the admiration and support of their dedicated fans. Despite the occasional debate, his passion for his craft and unwavering support for the Prime Minister remain evident.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/20-Jul-2023/jannat-mirza-hits-back-at-critics-over-imran-khan-comparison The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

