Trump aide makes grand jury appearance in 2020 election probe





An aide to Donald Trump was in a DC federal courthouse on Thursday for a grand jury appearance in an investigation into the former president, as the Justice Department prepares to decide whether to criminally indict Trump in connection with his effort to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

William Russell served in the White House as Special Assistant and Deputy Director of Presidential Preliminary Operations and continued to work as Trump’s personal aide after Trump’s departure in January 2021. Russell was asked to appear Thursday after making previous appearances before the grand jury, according to people familiar with the matter, who, like others interviewed for this article, spoke on condition of anonymity due to grand jury secrecy rules.

A data expert who worked with the Trump campaign on the 2020 election was also due to appear before a grand jury at the courthouse, two people familiar with the matter said.

A Justice Department team led by Special Counsel Jack Smith examined efforts by Trump and his allies to undo Joe Bidens’ victory in the 2020 presidential election, including the events leading up to the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Investigators examined Trump’s knowledge of efforts by lawyers and advisers to replace Trump allies with certified voters in some states that Joe Biden had won; what Trump told aides about an effort to use those voters to nullify the election; and his campaign to pressure then-Vice President Mike Pence to help him in his efforts. Prosecutors also searched for evidence of advertisements and emails related to fundraising efforts on false claims of voter fraud, as well as the decision of supposedly Republican voters in some states Biden won to send in signed statements claiming to affirm Trump as the winner in those states.

Dozens of witnesses were interviewed, some multiple times. If prosecutors decide to press charges in the case, they will present a summary of the evidence and a statement of charges to the grand jury, and ask the jurors to deliberate and vote for the indictment.

Separately, grand juries have heard evidence in Washington and Miami about another investigation Smith is leading, which involves Trump’s possession of classified documents after he left office and his alleged attempts to obstruct government efforts to recover them. Trump and his longtime valet, Waltine Walt Nauta, were charged with 38 counts in the case last month and have pleaded not guilty.

The Washington Post could not confirm what topic Russell was scheduled to discuss on Thursday. A spokesperson for Smith declined to comment.

Trump posted on his social media platform Tuesday morning that he had received a letter from the Justice Department saying he was the target of the election investigation and inviting him to submit to questioning under oath before the grand jury, a standard offer when someone is likely to be charged with a crime.

Former President Donald Trump faces at least two charges. The Post’s Aaron Blake explains how this could impact Trump’s political future. (Video: HyoJung Kim/The Washington Post, Photo: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

He said he was given four days to appear. An adviser to the former president said he does not expect Trump to accept the grand jury’s invitation, although no final decision has been made.

Three people familiar with the matter said the letter cited several criminal statutes being reviewed by prosecutors.

Nearly 3 years after the elections, the investigations of January 6 are close to the decisions of indictment

In addition to Russell and the data expert, Smiths’ team recently contacted and is scheduling a grand jury appearance for Bernard Kerik, a former New York City police commissioner who worked with Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani to overturn the election results, according to two people familiar with the matter. Kerik, who along with Giuliani tried to uncover evidence of voter fraud, voluntarily appeared for an interview before the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. However, he refused to share certain documents requested by the committee, stating that they were privileged.

Special Counsel Jack Smith is the prosecutor who charged former President Donald Trump with 37 counts. Here’s how it got here. (Video: HyoJung Kim/The Washington Post)

Federal prosecutors recently issued a subpoena to Georgian Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s office for security footage of an Atlanta polling place that has been the subject of voter fraud complaints by Trump and his allies. The subpoena asked Raffenspergers’ office for any security video or footage, or any other video of any kind, depicting or taken at or near State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, on or about November 3, 2020, and any associated data.

The subpoena, first reported by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and later obtained by The Post via an open records request, was issued May 31, weeks before Raffensperger was scheduled to be interviewed by members of the Smiths team in Atlanta. It was accompanied by a letter signed by Smith and a deputy that asked Raffenspergers’ office not to disclose the existence of this subpoena or the fact of your compliance although he also added, you are not obligated to do so.

The fact that Smiths’ team is still scheduling witness interviews doesn’t necessarily mean prosecutors are planning new charges beyond those that were the focus of the letter to Trump; special advocates’ investigations are also authorized to produce public reports based on the evidence they gather. But an initial indictment of Trump or anyone else would not preclude the replacement of charges filed later, potentially resulting in other charges or additional defendants.

So far, no one other than Trump has confirmed receipt of a target letter as part of the election interference investigation, though that doesn’t mean others haven’t received such notifications or won’t in the coming days.

Smiths’ team sent a letter to Trump’s lawyers in May informing them that the former president was the target of the classified documents investigation. Three weeks later, Trump and Nauta were charged.

A South Florida federal judge wonders when to schedule the trial; the move is complicated by the fact that Trump also faces state charges for falsifying business records in New York and is running for president again.

The Fulton County, Georgia, district attorney is also set to issue a charging decision in his investigation into efforts to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results.

Trump is the first former president charged with crimes at the state or federal level. The New York case is expected to go to trial in March, when the 2024 nominating contests are underway. Trump also faces civil lawsuits in New York this fall and winter over his company’s business practices and allegations that he defamed writer E. Jean Carroll.

Trump advisers said Thursday that the former president had hired John Lauro, a Florida-based attorney, to bolster his legal team.

Holly Bailey in Atlanta and Perry Stein in Washington contributed to this report.

Offer this itemGift item

January 6 committee hearings

See 3 more stories

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/national-security/2023/07/20/former-aide-expected-before-grand-jury-trump-faces-possible-charges/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos