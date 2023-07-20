Imran doubts the veracity of Azam Khan’s alleged statement on encryption controversy – Pakistan





PTI leader and former prime minister Imran Khan on Thursday questioned the veracity of a statement attributed to his former principal secretary on the issue of the encryption controversy, saying he would not believe it came from Azam Khan until he heard him say it himself.

The Azam Khan (former Principal Secretary) that I know is an honest and capable man. And he can’t say what I read in the cipher (sic). I won’t believe it unless I hear it because it’s not the reality, Imran said while addressing his supporters via video.

Or he may have been forced to make the statement I don’t believe Azam Khan said many things written in cipher (sic) and even many of them are true.

Imrans’ rejection came a day after an alleged confession by Azam surfaced on social media in which it was claimed that the narrative behind the figure the PTI chief has long presented as evidence of a foreign plot to oust him from senior management was fabricated.

He said a proper encryption investigation, which he said the FIA ​​could not do, would determine who was involved in the plot to overthrow his government and destroy the economy. The investigation should focus on which player played which role, he said.

He also claimed that the content of the figures would place the responsibility for the overthrow of his government on the country’s current leaders.

According to him, the figure said he should be removed as prime minister through a motion of no confidence and that the decision that he should make the trip to Russia last year coincided with Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine was solely his. But that wasn’t the case, he says of the latter.

He also clarified that when he criticized an official or a general of the armed forces, the criticism was directed at an individual and not at the institution.

Azam Khan’s alleged confession

The alleged confession attributed to Azam Khan said that when Imran saw the figure he was euphoric, called the language used a US gaffe and said it could be manipulated to create a narrative against the establishment and the opposition and used to divert public attention from the no confidence motion he was facing as prime minister at the time.

The statement, seen but not independently verified by Dawn.com, further alleged that Imran told Azam that he would display the cipher to the public and distort the narrative that a foreign conspiracy was hatching in collusion with local partners and would play the victim card.

According to the statement, Azam had given the cipher to Imran who later told him that he had misplaced it and had not returned it despite repeated requests.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah told a press conference yesterday that the alleged statement was recorded by Azam before a judicial magistrate under Article 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and Article 161 of the CrPC on notices issued to him by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

He later confirmed on Geo News Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath that the statement that surfaced was the one Azam had filed in front of the FIA.

Meanwhile, the FIA ​​has summoned Imran in the case to appear before a joint investigation team on July 25 (Tuesday).

The whistleblower returns home

In a surprising turn of events, Azam Khan, who had been missing since last month, resurfaced after the publication of a letter attributed to him regarding his statement against Imran. He has now returned home, his attorney told Dawn.

However, attorney Qasim Wadud told Dawn that his client was in no condition to comment on the statement attributed to him.

Azam disappeared on June 15 and a case regarding his abduction has been filed by Islamabad police. According to the complaint, he left his home in the capital in the evening and did not return.

A petition requesting the recovery of Azam Khan is also pending before the IHC.

Speaking to reporters during a court appearance on Wednesday, Imran said: Azam Khan is an honest man; until i hear [this] of itself, I will not believe it.

Who is Azam Khan?

After the PTI leaders were ousted in April 2022, Azams’ name was put on a no-fly list along with other members of the PTI government. He was then assigned to the Settlement Division.

In September 2022, a clip surfaced on social media apparently showing a conversation between Imran and Azam over a figure the PTI chief has long touted as evidence of a foreign plot to oust him from senior management.

Following the clip’s emergence, the federal cabinet discussed it in a meeting and Sanaullah said the clip revealed that Imran had hatched a plot to carry out his anti-state agenda.

Meanwhile, Imran responded to questions about the leak saying: The [US] the cipher should leak so it comes out before anyone else and everyone can know how an alien conspiracy has happened.

Another leaked audio that surfaced days later reportedly also featured Azam, as well as Imran and PTI leaders Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Asad Umar.

During Imrans’ tenure, he received a clear notice from the National Accountability Office in the 275-acre Malam Jabba Ski Resort and Chairlift case in light of the recommendations of a special committee formed on the directive from the Peshawar High Court in March 2021.

cable gate

The controversy surrounding the no-confidence motion against Imran took a dramatic turn when the embattled former prime minister held up a letter at a rally on March 27, 2022, days before his ouster, saying it contained evidence of a foreign plot to overthrow his government.

Imran had been silent about the contents of the letter when he first unveiled it, but spilled the wick days later naming the United States when his government’s exit seemed imminent.

However, in November 2022, he withdrew his statement on US involvement and said he no longer blames the US administration for his ouster from power.

Imrans’ claim that the United States spearheaded his exit from power was based on a figure received from Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States, Asad Majeed, in which the envoy reported on a meeting with Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu.

Majeed reportedly said that Donald Lu had warned that keeping Imran in power, who faced a vote of no confidence, would have repercussions on bilateral relations.

The United States would have been annoyed with Imran for his independent foreign policy and his visit to Moscow.

The Pentagon and the State Department have repeatedly denied the charges, saying they are not true.

The National Security Committee (NSC), which includes all service chiefs as well as the head of Pakistan’s top intelligence agency, took up the case on March 31 under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Imran. The forum has decided to launch a strong case against a country it did not name for what it said was gross interference in Pakistan’s internal affairs.

He also called the interference unacceptable under any circumstances and said the language used in the statement was undiplomatic.

While the forum did not call the interference a conspiracy at the time, another NSC meeting was held on April 22 under the chairmanship of newly elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and which included the same military leaders who had attended the March 31 session.

At its second meeting, the NSC statement said it reaffirmed the decisions of the last NSC meeting and explicitly added that it had found no evidence of a foreign conspiracy.

