Experts warn Donald Trump cannot be fairly shaken by a DC jury





Former President Trump is set to face criminal charges in Washington, where legal experts say the city’s wildly liberal jury will make it nearly impossible for him to receive a truly fair trial.

Special Counsel Jack Smith informed Mr. Trump this week that he was the target of a Washington-based investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol and his efforts to reverse the results of the 2020 presidential election. A so-called target letter is usually the last step before a grand jury pulls the trigger on an indictment.

If Mr. Trump is indicted, he would face trial in Washington, where he remains deeply unpopular. In the 2016 election, Mr. Trump garnered just 4% of the vote in the city, while his Democratic challenger Hillary Clinton won 91% of the vote. Four years later, Mr. Trump won 5% of the vote and President Biden won 93%. Mr. Bidens’ 88% margin of victory was the largest achieved by a major-party presidential candidate in any jurisdiction since Franklin D. Roosevelt’s landslide victory in 1936.

In 2016, Mr. Trump received the lowest popular vote and lowest vote share in Washington since he was elected in 1961. And yet he was more unpopular among DC voters when he left office than when he was elected. A Morning Consult poll found Mr Trump’s approval rating in the city fell to 26% in 2021.

DC is arguably the worst possible jury group outside of holding voir dires entirely in the [Democratic National Ccommittee] headquarters, said Jonathan Turley, a constitutional law professor at George Washington University.

Mike Davis, president of the Article III Project, said Mr. Trump’s problems in a Washington court go beyond potential jurors.

It’s the worst combination for Trump, a highly political prosecutor, largely partisan Democratic judges and a 90% Democratic jury. It’s a trifecta that guarantees Trump will be found guilty, he said.

The odds are so high against Mr. Trump in Washington that Mr. Davis wondered if that was why prosecutors were pursuing the case there. Mr. Smith has previously charged Mr. Trump in Florida, a state that Mr. Trump brought in 2020, in a separate case alleging the former president unlawfully mishandled classified documents.

It’s Jack Smith’s insurance policy to secure a conviction, he said. He is suing DC because Trump has a fair judge and will get a fair jury in Florida.

The demographics of the city support these assertions. About 6% of the city’s voters are registered as Republicans, and the city has not had a Republican on its city council since 2009.

Other courthouse episodes have also raised concerns.

After former Obama-era White House attorney Gregory B. Craig was acquitted of a felony charge of lying to the Justice Department in 2019, a juror handling the case publicly questioned why prosecutors targeted him instead of Trump associates.

I simply couldn’t understand why so many government resources were being invested in it when in fact the republic itself is in danger, juror Michael Meyer told reporters after the trial. I was personally deeply offended that this particular case was brought against this particular man. I mean where are the convictions related to Russia? Why did he come first?

During the trial of Michael Sussmann, a Clinton campaign attorney in 2016, prosecutors struggled to find jurors who had not donated to Clinton’s campaign or other Democrats.

A potential juror told the court that you always have to be on the same side as Mrs. Clinton. One man called the Sussmann case a political suit and another woman said her husband worked for Mrs Clinton’s 2008 campaign.

About a third of potential jurors selected by prosecutors and defense attorneys in the Washington courtroom said they donated to Clinton’s campaign in 2016 or have strong opinions about Trump.

A woman who said she donated to Mrs. Clinton, the Democratic National Committee and Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, told the court it would be hard to suppress feelings she had about the 2016 election.

There is no doubt that DC is Smith’s favorite jurisdiction. Most prosecutors would view it as the path of least resistance in a case against Trump, Turley said.

Special Counsel John Durham, who investigated FBI wrongdoing in the Trump-Russia collusion investigation, used the reputation of district juries in his sprawling 400-page report as the reason his investigation did not result in further criminal charges.

Juries can bring strong opinions to the courtroom in criminal trials involving political subjects and those opinions can, in turn, affect the likelihood of securing a conviction, regardless of the strength of the actual evidence and despite the courts’ best efforts to form a fair and impartial jury, he wrote.

Mr. Durham has pursued two court cases in the Washington area, including the Sussmann case and a separate case in suburban Alexandria, Virginia. Both ended in acquittals.

Yet the only two Trump associates to stand trial in the Washington metro area have both been convicted. Paul Manafort was convicted in Alexandria of crimes of financial fraud and later pleaded guilty to separate but related charges in Washington, avoiding a trial there. Trump adviser Roger Stone was found guilty by a Washington jury of seven counts of lying to Congress.

Although Mr. Trump has a strong case for a change of location due to concerns about the composition of a qualified jury, requests for a change of location are rarely granted because moving a trial is complicated and expensive.

In the federal court system, however, there are no restrictions on where a case can be located.

Lawyers for Mr. Manaforts have sought to move the trial to the more conservative Roanoke in southwestern Virginia, citing extreme bias against their client in the Washington area. The request was denied.

Richard Gabriel, a jury consultant who has worked for defense teams that won acquittals in the murder trials of OJ Simpson and Casey Anthony, said Trump could get a fair trial in the nation’s capital, but it will be tricky.

He said defense attorneys will have a hard time finding potential jurors who don’t have strong opinions about Mr. Trump, who don’t work for the federal government or who weren’t affected in some way by the Jan. 6 riot.

The key, Gabriel said, is a robust jury questionnaire aimed at weeding out jurors who couldn’t return a fair or unbiased verdict. If constructed correctly, questionnaires can be invaluable in detecting implicit or direct bias.

The truth is that Trump can get a fair trial, but the judge must approve a pre-trial questionnaire asking jurors about him and their knowledge of Jan. 6, he said. It’s a way to tell if a potential juror has prejudged the case or if they can be open-minded and fair.

He pointed to a juror in the Manafort case who described herself as an ardent Trump fan, who told Fox News she convicted the former Trump campaign chairman because of the evidence.

I didn’t want Paul Manafort to be guilty, but no one is above the law, she said.

