Politics
Anger as Liz Truss and her pals make taxpayer-funded farewell payments
The Treasury’s annual report and accounts for 2022-23 showed the two former prime ministers both received – and kept – payments of 18,600.
Ms Truss was only in office for seven weeks before Tory MPs turned on her and forced her out of Number 10 last autumn, as they had done with Mr Johnson a few months earlier.
Ms Truss’ first choice as chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, was automatically given 16,876 after overseeing six weeks of unprecedented economic turmoil before being sacked.
Rishi Sunak also received 16,786 after stepping down as chancellor last July in protest at Mr Johnson’s conduct as prime minister, but the report said Mr Sunak repaid the full amount.
READ MORE:Humza Yousaf plans more transparency on complaints against ministers
With a series of resignations and dismissals during the turmoil of last year, the automatic severance payments paid to former ministers amounted to 455,392.
Similar payments are made to Holyrood ministers, based on their salaries.
Much of the money went to ministers who quit or were sacked under Mr Johnson but then joined Mr Sunaks’ administration a few months later.
Grant Shapps received 16,876 when Ms Truss replaced him as Transport Secretary last September but is now back in government. He reportedly gave half of his money to charity.
Michael Gove also received 16,876 when he was sacked by Mr Johnson as upgrade secretary, a role he returned to under Mr Sunak.
His successors Greg Clark and Truss-appointed Sir Simon Clarke also received 16,876 on leaving the department.
Among those who also benefited was Chris Pincher, who resigned as Deputy Chief Whip following allegations he groped two men while drunk at the Carlton Club. He scored 7,920.
Mr Johnson’s mishandling of the episode precipitated the crisis that led to his downfall.
The House of Commons standards committee recently recommended that Mr Pincher be suspended from the House for eight weeks after confirming the allegations against him.
The MP for Tamworth could appeal the findings, but the summer recess means that even if he doesn’t, MPs won’t be able to approve his suspension until September.
The Treasury report also showed that its top civil servant, Sir Tom Scholar, received 457,000 severance and other payments after he was controversially sacked under Ms Truss.
READ MORE:Keir Stamer charged with ‘massive treason’ over benefit limit for two children
His forced exit contributed to concerns over the government’s economic plans and the market’s negative reaction to Mr Kwarteng’s mini-budget.
Angela Rayner, Deputy Leader of the Labor Party, said: After the mess the Tories have left our country in, they should hang their heads in embarrassment, not walk away with a huge gain.
When people across the country are struggling to pay their mortgages and put food on the table, it shows a staggering lack of shame for them to accept that money, but that’s exactly what we expect from a group of conservatives who only care about themselves.
Liberal Democrat MP Daisy Cooper said: This is a slap in the face for anyone who has seen their mortgages skyrocket due to Truss and Kwarteng’s disastrous mini budget.
It is frankly insulting that, as people struggle with the cost of living crisis, those responsible for their financial difficulties are being inundated with tens of thousands of pounds of taxpayers’ money.
If any of these disgraced former Tory ministers had any integrity left, they would return these payments.
Ministers are entitled to severance pay equivalent to a quarter of their ministerial salary at the end of their functions if they are under 65 and are not reappointed within three weeks.
The official spokesperson for the Prime Minister said: Of course, there are laws that must be followed at all times when it comes to making severance agreements.
|
