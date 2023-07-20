Politics
EU visa denials a burden on journalists, say media groups
Media associations warn that an increase in visa denials for Turkish citizens is affecting the ability of the country’s journalists to work.
The number of journalists whose Schengen visa applications have been refused has risen dramatically, according to the European Federation of Journalists, or EFJ. Visas allow free travel throughout the European Union.
In a statement this week, the EFJ said journalists who travel frequently for work only receive short-term visas, which means they have to make repeated applications.
This cumbersome and financially unsustainable process must be addressed, the federation said.
A Turkish citizen holding an ordinary passport must apply for a visa to enter the Schengen area, which includes 27 EU member states.
Data from SchengenVisaInfo shows that the visa refusal rate of Turkish citizens was 15% last year. But the EFJ said the visa refusal rate for Turkish citizens in 2023 had risen to 50%, affecting journalists.
We call on a number of diplomatic missions to rectify their prejudicial and discriminatory attitudes towards Turkish journalists, as these prejudices prevent journalists from effectively carrying out their professional responsibilities, said EFJ Vice President Mustafa Kuleli.
The Turkish government has repeatedly accused that the EU motive behind Turkish citizens’ visa denials is political.
“We will solve the visa problem, which has recently been used as political blackmail, as soon as possible,” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on May 30.
The EU authorities dispute this claim. “No decision is taken for political reasons but rather for objective reasons,” Nikolaus Meyer-Landrut, head of the EU delegation to Turkey, told Reuters.
visa agreement
Under a 2016 deal between the EU and Turkey, Brussels pledged to provide 6 billion euros (about $6.7 billion) to Ankara to help it prevent refugees from crossing EU soil and facilitate the visa application process for Turkish citizens.
The EU visa liberalization promised to Turkish citizens is now almost a dream. Application requirements are getting tougher and the number of documents requested is increasing every day, said EFJ President Nazmi Bilgin.
Bilgin told VOA that Turkish citizens are being treated as potential refugees intending to flee to Europe.
Kivanc El, the head of the Association of Progressive Journalists, said foreign officials in EU countries are acting as if Turkish journalists are going to seek asylum there.
If our colleagues were considering seeking asylum, they would do so properly. But, in their visa applications, their destination, where they will be, what meetings they will attend are known, El told VOA.
On June 15, T24 editor-in-chief Dogan Akin wrote a column detailing that when the news sites’ foreign editor applied for a Schengen visa at the German consulate four years ago, T24 was asked to provide his bank statements.
“We have decided not to proceed with the visa application at this time,” Akin wrote.
Last August, Reuters reported that Turkish sports presenter Sinem Oktens’ Schengen visa application had been twice rejected. “I applied first to Germany, then to France. Both rejected my application,” Okten told Reuters.
“I have traveled abroad many times to follow and film matches and interview people, maybe 50 to 60 times. This is the first time I have had this problem,” she said.
Bilgin said visa denials affect journalistic work.
In the past, our colleagues could easily obtain visas just by indicating the institution they worked for and explaining where and when they would travel. Even if they meet the aggravated application requirements, they cannot get a visa these days, Bilgin said.
Applying for a Schengen visa with an additional service charge can cost around 100 euros, which is more than a quarter of the current monthly minimum wage in Turkey.
Financial security concerns
According to the Reuters Institutes 2022 Digital News report, Turkey’s media sector is facing financial problems, with devaluation fueling a 20-year spike in inflation.
Freelance journalists who are already working under difficult political conditions are also increasingly worried about their financial security, the report says.
Journalists holding a press card issued by the Turkish Presidency’s Communications Directorate can obtain service passports which allow them to travel without a visa within the Schengen area for their work.
Unfortunately, the Directorate of Communications does not issue press cards to many journalists, El told VOA.
Fahrettin Altun, the director of communications of the Turkish presidency, wrote on the website of the Directorate of Communications of Turkey: “As long as we are in service, we will continue to fight those who make terrorist propaganda under the guise of “journalism”. Sympathizers of terrorism must not rejoice in vain.”
Local journalism organizations say the Communications Directorate issues press cards only to pro-government media, discriminating against independent or dissident journalists.
This report comes from the Turkish service of VOA.
