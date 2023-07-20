The legal gods don’t look good on Donald Trump





Legally speaking, it has been a difficult few months for Donald Trump. In April, he was indicted by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office for a silent payment made before the 2016 election. In May, a jury found him liable for sexually abusing and defaming E. Jean Carroll, ordering him to pay the writer $5 million. In June, he was charged with a slew of crimes related to his handling of classified documents. On Monday, he lost his bid to have Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis removed from the investigation into his bid to nullify the Georgia election, clearing the way for him to face a possible indictment in weeks. On Tuesday, we learned that he was officially the target of Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into his attempted annulment of the election, the scale of which would have taken his lawyers by surprise and that he would likely be charged in the matter. The next day, a judge denied his request for a new trial against Carroll, as well as his request to reduce the damages owed from $5 million to less than $1 million. And if he thought he could get a brief respite from this cosmic onslaught of the legal gods, he unfortunately thought very wrong.

NBC News reports that William Russell, a former Trump administration aide who currently works for Trump’s presidential campaign, is set to testify Thursday before the grand jury investigating Trump’s attempt to void the election. This is important because Russell would have been with Trump for much of the day on January 6, 2021, which means he could theoretically talk about Trump:

He demanded that armed supporters be allowed through for his speech on the Ellipse, allegedly saying: I don’t care if they have guns. They’re not here to hurt me… They can walk to the Capitol from here. Twitter content

He grew angry when told he couldn’t go to the Capitol, allegedly tried to grab the steering wheel of the vehicle taking him back to the White House, and threw himself on the neck of the Secret Service agent who told him he couldn’t join his supporters. of the election or suggesting that the attack on the Capitol was a crime, even eventually recording a video in which he ordered his supporters to go home (and told them that you are very special and that we love you)

In his letter to Trump, Smith reportedly set out three possible laws that Trump could be accused of violating in his attempt to void the election: conspiracy to commit an offense or defraud the United States; tampering with a witness, victim or informant; and deprivation of rights under cover of the law. If a jury decides to convict, all of these charges could result in a prison sentence.

Meanwhile, in other Trump legal news:

A federal judge on Wednesday rejected former President Donald Trump’s offer to move his money-paying case from New York state court to a federal location. U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein’s decision means the case will remain in Manhattan Criminal Court, where District Attorney Alvin Braggs’ office is prosecuting Trump on 34 counts of falsifying business records. Trump, who pleaded not guilty, argued that the payments were related to his duties as president and therefore the case should be heard in federal court. Hellerstein rejected this argument.

Trump’s legal team had wanted to move the lawsuit to federal court in order to seek additional defenses, and had argued that Trump would not have hired Michael Cohen, to whom he repaid the silent payment of Stormy Daniels during his tenure, if he had not become president. Because of this, Trump’s lawyers claimed, his actions regarding Cohen were connected or associated with his official duties as POTUS. And if that sounds like a completely ridiculous argument to you, you’re not alone. The evidence overwhelmingly suggests that the affair was purely a personal matter of the president, a cover-up of an embarrassing event. The hush money paid to an adult movie star is unrelated to the president’s official acts, Hellerstein wrote in his decision. Falsifying business records to hide such a refund and turning the refund into a business expense for Trump and income for Cohen also does not relate to a presidential obligation. Trump is due to stand trial in March.

