Around the world: Beastmania in the UK, big names on TikTok and the most internet-obsessed country

The arrival of TikTok Shop in the United States is good news for Chinese e-commerce professionals

In theory, the continued growth of TikTok Shop in the United States is good news for American sellers. But East Asian TikTok users have far more experience with the app’s e-commerce features, and China’s more opportunistic sellers are looking to take advantage of the social shopping boom in the West.

A recent report in Missouri’s Jefferson City News Tribune highlights Chinese TikTok sellers like Oreo Deng. The former English tutor uses her language skills and TikTok savvy to sell jewelry to American customers. Another former tutor, Yan Guanghua, conducts training camps for live streaming providers. If US-based companies want to keep up, they should study the social tactics used by these Chinese super-sellers.

MrBeast's Feastables is coming to the UK

It’s Beatlemania, but in reverse.

MrBeast (real name Jimmy Donaldson) first unveiled his dessert brand Feastables in his home country. Now the North Carolina native has taken his treats overseas. UK consumers have already shown that they are passionate about consumer-led businesses, and Donaldson is eager to tap into this market.

Shortly after the UK invasion of Feastables began, UK creator JackSucksAtStuff posted a review that has since garnered over a million views. Jack is quite pleased with the taste of his Feastables purchase, and he also likes the packaging of Deez Nutz.

Pakistan’s former prime minister is now a TikTok star

Sports legend, national leader and now TikToker: Imran Khan (pictured above) has added another chapter to his remarkable career. The man who led Pakistan’s national cricket team and spent four years as prime minister joined TikTok this week. In his first 36 hours on the popular video app, Khan garnered over three million followers.

In one of his first uploads, Khan thanked his followers for sticking with him. Some of his followers might be more interested in his political views. His tenure as Pakistani prime minister ended with his arrest earlier this year, and he was released on bail for murder a month later. Will it open on TikTok?

Indonesian government not happy with TikTok’s retail plans

Did you hear the news? TikTok is expanding beyond its current e-commerce initiatives by selling and shipping its own products. This retail effort, dubbed Project S, is good news for some — but in at least one country, the move is under intense scrutiny.

Members of the Indonesian media and politicians have raised concerns about Project S, saying TikTok’s decision to move retail in-house would hurt local sellers. Social shopping is a massive phenomenon in Southeast Asia, where TikTok has garnered over a trillion views. So don’t be surprised if Project S continues to have limited territorial access at this time.

And the most internet-obsessed country in the world is…

…South Africa!

In Africa’s sixth most populous country, the average consumer spends 9.5 hours a day online, according to research by US firm Atlas VPN. This was more than three times the world average. One potential explanation for South Africa’s collective web addiction is the growing accessibility of the internet among the country’s 60 million people.

Other highly ranked countries on the Atlas VPN list include Brazil and the Philippines.

