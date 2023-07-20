Narendra Modi breaks silence on ethnic violence in Manipur after video of sexual assault on women emerged

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condemned alleged sexual assaults of women in Manipur state as “shameful”, promising tough action in his first comments on ethnic clashes in the remote northeast that have killed at least 125 people.

Key points: Police say they opened a gang rape case and arrested a man

Police say they opened a gang rape case and arrested a man Prime Minister Narendra Modi promises firm action over incident

Prime Minister Narendra Modi promises firm action over incident Opposition party leader criticizes Mr Modi’s silence on ethnic clashes in Manipur

A video widely shared on social media shows two women parading naked and assaulted down a street ahead of what townspeople say was a gang rape.

Reuters could not immediately verify the authenticity of the videos.

Mr Modi, who had made no public remarks about the unrest in a state ruled by his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), spoke out a day after the videos were released and sparked national outrage.

“My heart is filled with pain, it is filled with anger,” Mr Modi said at the end of his usual comments before the start of every parliamentary session.

“The Manipur incident that has come to the fore is shameful for any civil society.

“The law will take its strongest measures, with all its might. What happened to the girls of Manipur can never be forgiven.”

He urged chief ministers of all states to strengthen law enforcement.

Manipur has been reeling from a wave of murders and arson attacks since early May. (PA: Altaf Qadri)

Deadly ethnic violence has raged in Manipur since early May, after a court ordered the state government to consider also extending to the majority Meitei population special economic benefits and quotas in government jobs and education enjoyed by the Kuki tribal people.

The two female victims were from the Kuki community and the men who assaulted them were part of a Meitei mob, according to the Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum, a tribal organization in Manipur.

The tribal organization alleged the women were gang-raped after mobs set fire to a village where the incident took place.

Just as Mr Modi was concluding his statement, Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh tweeted that state police had made the first arrest in the case.

“A thorough investigation is currently underway and we will ensure that strict action is taken against all perpetrators, including considering the possibility of the death penalty,” said Mr Singh, who has been accused by rights groups and some of his own BJP colleagues of failing to combat the violence.

Mr Singh later told reporters that two people, including the main suspect, had been arrested by Manipur police.

Authorities opened a gang rape case and were questioning more than three dozen men.

A preliminary investigation showed that the assault on the two women took place on May 4, a day after ethnic clashes began in the state.

However, videos showing them being dragged, groped and paraded naked by gunmen went viral on Wednesday, police said.

The chairman of India’s main opposition Congress party, Mallikarjun Kharge, however accused the ruling Hindu nationalist party, the Bharatiya Janata, of “transforming democracy and the rule of law into mobocracy”.

Mr Kharge said Mr Modi should speak about Manipur in parliament, a demand that has been made by other opposition parties and rights campaigners.

“India will never forgive your silence,” he wrote on Twitter.

India’s top court said it was deeply disturbed by the footage and called on the government to update the court on the steps taken to apprehend the perpetrators and ensure that such incidents do not happen again.

“In a constitutional democracy, this is unacceptable,” Indian Chief Justice DYChandrachud said.

ABC/Reuters