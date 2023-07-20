No one wants to talk about Trump in Aspen





Others have more directly evaded the Trump question.

I haven’t even started to think about 2024, said Stephen Biegun, undersecretary of state in the first Trump administration.

I don’t do politics, said Stephen Hadley, former national security adviser to President George W. Bush.

Ha! THANKS. I have enough problems at home, former Israeli foreign minister Tzipi Livni said, walking away from a POLITICO reporter.

Many people in Aspen say they are not here to engage in partisanship but rather to seek solutions to issues that require buy-in from American political parties and global allies. And few onstage discussions referenced Trump, and when they did, it was usually in the context of the policies of his last administration. (Cleverly, when asked on stage, said the UK government would work with whoever wins in 2024.)

But many of the issues discussed, such as tackling climate change or protecting democracy, would likely remain on the back burner in a new Trump era. He and his team should make centralizing power in the presidency a priority. This includes the removal of many career civil servants who could help find solutions to the challenges facing the world.

And privately, conversations about Trump are happening, given that this is the last Aspen Security Forum before the 2024 presidential campaign kicks into high gear. The first Republican presidential debate will take place next month.

Some people have expressed apprehension about a Trump return precisely because they fear the former president will upend strategies and policies regarding the challenges openly discussed at the conference.

Chaos is a very difficult way to govern, said a former White House official who served under Trump. Like several others, the person was granted anonymity to discuss a sensitive issue that could also affect his career prospects.

A common concern that people have raised privately is what a Trump comeback would mean for Ukraine.

The former president has well-known sympathies for Russian strongman Vladimir Putin; his first indictment resulted from his efforts to end military aid to Ukraine. There is fear that Trump will simply cut off US military and economic aid to keep Ukrainians afloat as they fight the Kremlin.

A former Capitol Hill staffer said some Aspen attendees were already quietly making predictions about who would end up in the Trump cabinet.

Some potential nominees, the former staffer predicted, would never gain Senate confirmation and would likely take on interim leadership positions.

Some of those interviewed declined to say whether they were Republicans or Democrats, but expressed appreciation for the sense of normalcy and predictability that President Joe Biden has brought to office after four years of constant tumult.

The Aspen Security Forum isn’t exactly a MAGA stronghold. Not a single Republican presidential candidate was present this year. The closest should be Mike Pompeo, Trump’s former secretary of state and CIA director, who was unwaveringly loyal to him during his tenure.

But Pompeo has quietly criticized Trump on some issues in recent years, and Pompeo’s decision not to run in 2024 suggested his ties to the GOP’s deep-red base weren’t strong enough to win him over.

Given Trump’s refusal to accept that he lost the 2020 race to Biden, many of those gathered fear Trump’s brand of heckling could return long before the first vote.

Chris Krebs, whom Trump fired from his role in cybersecurity for saying the 2020 election was secure, warned that the presidents’ former domestic cronies could pose a threat to the 2024 race.

Those with technical savvy might try to hack into precincts or other voting infrastructure to cast doubt on the results, Krebs said. This is in addition to foreign actors from China and Russia who may try to attack the election.

Asked if that makes Trump a national security threat for the election, Krebs replied: There is a hierarchy of threats. He is certainly in this hierarchy.

