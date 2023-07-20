Politics
China’s Xi tells Kissinger that China-US relations are at a crossroads and stability is still possible
BEIJING — Chinese leader Xi Jinping told former senior U.S. diplomat Henry Kissinger on Thursday that relations between the two countries are at a crossroads and both sides need to make new decisions that could lead to stable ties and common success and prosperity.
Kissinger, 100, is revered in China for brokering the opening of relations between the ruling Communist Party and Washington under former President Richard Nixon during the Cold War in the early 1970s.
Xi, who is head of state, party general secretary and commander of the world’s largest standing army, met Kissinger in the relatively informal setting of the park-like Diaoyutai state guesthouse in Beijing, with top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi in attendance.
China and the United States are once again at a crossroads over where to go, and both sides need to make new decisions, Xi said, according to a statement released by China’s Foreign Ministry.
Looking to the future, China and the United States can achieve common success and prosperity, Xi said.
Kissingers’ visit coincided with that of Bidens senior climate envoy John Kerry, the third senior Biden administration official in recent weeks to travel to China for meetings after Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. The flurry of diplomacy aims to restore dialogue suspended by Beijing, primarily over US support for Taiwan’s self-governing island democracy which China claims as its own territory.
Referring to Kissinger’s role in initiating China-U.S. relations while serving as a national security adviser under the Nixon administration, Wang said he played an irreplaceable role in fostering mutual understanding between the two countries.
US policy toward China requires diplomatic wisdom like Kissinger’s and political courage like Nixons, Wang said, according to the Foreign Ministry. Kissinger also served as Secretary of State under Nixon.
The ministry said the two sides also discussed the war in Ukraine, in which China has largely sided with Moscow, as well as artificial intelligence and other economic issues. Wang told Kissinger it was impossible to transform, encircle or contain China, which Chinese leaders say the United States is trying to do in disputes over trade, technology, Taiwan’s record and China’s human rights.
On Tuesday, Kissinger spoke with Defense Minister Li Shangfu, who is barred from traveling to the United States for arms sales he oversaw with Russia.
China’s Defense Ministry cited Li as praising Kissinger’s role in opening up China-US relations in the early 1970s, but said bilateral ties hit a low point because of some people on the US side not wanting to meet China halfway.
American leaders say they have no such intentions and seek only frank dialogue and fair competition.
China cut off numerous contacts with the Biden administration last August, including on climate issues, to show its anger over House Speaker Nancy Pelosis’ trip to Taiwan. China claims the island as its own territory, to be brought under its control by force if necessary, threatening to embroil the United States in a major conflict in a region crucial to the global economy.
Contacts have been restored only slowly and China continues to refuse to relaunch dialogue between the People’s Liberation Army, the parties’ military wing, and the US Department of Defense. Even before Pelosis’s visit, the United States says China has refused or failed to respond to more than a dozen Defense Department requests for high-level dialogues since 2021.
The flurry of US diplomacy has yet to be returned by China, which has its own list of concessions it wants from Washington. US officials, including Kerry, have said they will not offer such deals to Beijing.
Kissinger has not met with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, who has been out of public view for more than three weeks. Despite speculation about political rivalries and personal scandals, the ministry has provided no information on its status, in line with the party’s standard approach to personnel in a highly opaque political system in which the media and freedom of expression are severely restricted.
