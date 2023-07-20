Donald Trump is about to be indicted again: Political gabfest





This week, Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson and David Plotz are back together talking about Donald Trump’s upcoming indictment and charges against his fake voters in Michigan; the struggles of candidates Ron DeSantis, Tim Scott, et al. ; and the Congressional Republicans’ culture war against the US military.

Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:

James Madison: Impeachment of the executive, [20 July] 1787

FiveThirtyEight: Who is leading in the Republican primary polls?

Fox News Digital: Republican presidential candidate Sen. Tim Scott says Donald Trump is overqualified to be my vice president

Manu Raju, Rashard Rose and Lauren Fox for CNN: Tommy Tuberville now says white nationalists are racist after refusing to speak out against them

Zo Richards for NBC News: Arizona Republican refers to black Americans as people of color in House debate

Here are this week’s cats:

Emily: Elise White, Basaime Spate, Javonte Alexander and Rachel Swaner for the Center for Justice Innovation: Two Battlefields: Opps, Cops, and NYC Youth Gun Culture and Charged: The New Movement to Transform American Prosecution and End Mass Incarceration by Emily Bazelon

John: Mona El-Naggar, Johan M. Kessel and Alexander Stockton for The New York Times: What is war for a grieving child? ; Jeanna Smialek and Ben Casselman for The New York Times: The Pandemics Labor Market Myths; and Chris Cameron for The New York Times: Over 700 Civil War-era Gold Coins Found Buried on a Kentucky Farm

David: Exploring a secret fort with David via airbnb; Steve Bohnel for The Frederick News-Post: $200,000, or the City Burns: The Story of the Confederate Ransom on Frederick; and Caity Weaver for The New York Times Magazine: My Impossible Mission to Find Tom Cruise

Dianne Denton Listener Discussion: Harriet McBryde Johnson for The New York Times Magazine: Unspeakable Conversations andDisability Visibility: First-Person Stories from the Twenty-First Centuryby Alice Wong

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, David, John and Emily discuss Hollywood actors’ and writers’ strikes, artificial intelligence and the future of work.

In the next edition of Gabfest Reads, David talks with David Grann about his book, The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder.

Send your chats, questions and comments to [email protected], or tweet us @SlateGabfest. (Posts may be cited by name unless otherwise specified by the author.)

Podcast production by Cheyna Roth

Research by Julie Huygen

