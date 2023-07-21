Boris Johnson’s spokesman Ross Kempsell takes his place in the House of Lords





Boris Johnson’s spokesman and a number of former aides to the ex-Prime Minister took their seats in the House of Lords. Ross Kempsell, former political director of the Conservative Party, and Kulveer Singh Ranger, Mr Johnson’s former transport director as mayor of London, wore traditional scarlet robes for their short induction ceremonies. Mr Johnson’s resignation honors list sparked controversy last month for the high number of peerages named, including one for 30-year-old former special adviser Charlotte Owen, who becomes Baroness Owen of Alderley Edge and the youngest life peer. It also sparked a political crisis for Rishi Sunak when Mr Johnson’s close ally, MP Nadine Dorries, was blocked from obtaining a peerage, leading to her announcing she would be resigning from the Commons. Baron Kempsell of Letchworth, 31, worked as a special adviser to Mr Johnson in government between 2019 and 2020. He began his journalism career at the political website Guido Fawkes, before becoming political editor at Talk Radio in 2018. It was in this role that he interviewed then-Prime Minister Mr Johnson, who revealed he painted model buses for relaxation. Lord Kempsell became a special adviser to Mr Johnson’s government from 2019 to 2020, before returning to journalism as a special correspondent for Times Radio. He then worked as a political director at Conservative campaign headquarters before becoming Mr Johnson’s spokesman when he left Downing Street last September. Related article It is understood that Lord Kempsell will pursue the policy interests he worked on as a special adviser in government, including the use of measurement and evaluation in policy-making. A total of seven of Mr Johnson’s allies received peerages in his resignation honors list. A Lords report this week said Mr Johnson’s exit honors challenged the current appointments system to create new peers. The cross-party committee of senior peers said Mr Johnson had shown no interest in reducing the number of peers during his three years in office and that the number of new appointments he had made far exceeded the target set by the Upper House. The panel also noted that peerages were granted primarily to members of his own party by the former Conservative leader. In 2017, peers recommended that the Lords be capped at 600 to make it smaller than the House of Commons, but the figure now stands at 824, making it one of the largest legislative chambers in the world, second only to China’s National People’s Congress.

