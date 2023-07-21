Trump Media merger partner DWAC settles with SEC over fraud





Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event in Council Bluffs, Iowa on July 7, 2023.

scott morgan | Reuters

WASHINGTON The Securities and Exchange Commission announced Thursday that it has settled fraud charges with Digital World Acquisition Corp., the company seeking to take former President Donald Trump’s social media business public.

As part of the settlement, DWAC was ordered to pay civil penalty costs of $18 million in the event that it executes a final merger and takes Trump Media and Technology Group public.

If the merger is not completed in time to meet the Jan. 1, 2025, deadline, however, and if DWAC returns the investors’ money, the SEC said it would agree to waive the penalty.

The announcement came less than a month after the US financial regulator charged three Florida men with insider trading in DWAC shares before announcing plans to merge with Trump’s company, which operates the Truth Social platform.

Shares of DWAC rose 30% in extended trading after the SEC announcement.

The fraud charges stem in part from what the SEC says were DWAC’s “extensive SPAC merger discussions” with Trump’s media company months before it filed documents to be made public in September 2021.

In those documents, DWAC falsely stated that “neither DWAC nor its officers and directors had discussions with potential target companies prior to the IPO,” the SEC found.

SPACs, or special purpose acquisition companies, are prohibited from soliciting specific merger targets before filing an initial public offering.

The SEC also found that former DWAC CEO Patrick Orlando failed to disclose conflicts of interest related to a separate agreement he entered into with TMTG.

The settlement with DWAC is the latest in a growing list of legal issues that have ensnared Trump and his companies since he left the White House in 2021.

The former president is currently facing state charges in New York for his company falsifying business records. He was also charged in federal court last month for allegedly mishandling classified documents. Trump pleaded not guilty in both cases.

Georgia authorities are also investigating Trump, the front-runner for the 2024 Republican nomination, for his attempts to overturn his defeat in the 2020 presidential election.

