Another hollow in Donald Trump: Democratic impeachment officials dismiss talks of disbarment





The two Democrats who were responsible for impeachment in former President Donald Trump’s two Senate trials are not surprised Republicans are now trying to clear the charges from the House. But they don’t think it’s appropriate or constitutional.

“There is no provision in the US Constitution to overturn an impeachment. This has never happened before,” said Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., who taught constitutional law before coming to Congress. “Once you’re impeached, you’re always impeached.”

Raskin said he understands the “political imperative” Republicans might feel to reverse Trump’s two impeachments given he could be their presidential nominee again.

Trump lost re-election after his first impeachment in 2019 for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress before being impeached again in 2021 for inciting the January 6 insurrection.

“Somehow they would like to clean this up as if you could erase the memory of the violent insurrection Donald Trump instigated against the union and for which he was impeached,” said Raskin, who led the Jan. 6 impeachment trial. “And you won’t be able to erase that memory. So that strikes me as unconstitutional and politically futile.”

The rhetoric about Republicans scrapping Trump’s impeachments intensified on Friday after Politico reported that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., had struck a secret deal with Trump to stage votes on two disbarment resolutions.

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., who led Trump’s first impeachment trial, also said the disbarment had no constitutional significance.

“This is just another hollow sop for Donald Trump,” he said. “And it won’t be the last we see.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., one of the Republicans leading the effort, argues that the expungement is constitutional. “And it’s the right thing to do,” she said.

Schiff said the disbarment also has little practical effect since the Senate acquitted Trump of the impeachment charges.

“It would gratify their leader, and that’s really what it’s all about,” he said, referring to Republicans’ dedication to the former president and current leading contender for the 2024 GOP nomination.

Republicans have proven time and time again “that they are prepared to completely degrade themselves in the service of Donald Trump,” Schiff added.

“It’s all part of the same pattern: censoring me. Impeachment resolution against Joe Biden. Bringing Robert Kennedy to testify today. This disbarment conversation,” he said. “It’s about paving the way for the return of their future autocratic ruler.”

