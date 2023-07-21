Viral Manipur video leaves India furious, tensions escalate in state, PM Modi promises action

(Trigger warning: This story mentions incidents of rape, sexual assault and violence)

A shocking video from May 4 has surfaced online showing two women from one community paraded naked by men from another community in Manipur.

A day after the video surfaced on the internet, the main defendant was arrested, police said. The accused, identified as Heradas (32), was stopped of the Thoubal district on Thursday July 20.

Police said a case of kidnapping, gang rape and murder was recorded at Nongpok Sekmai police station in Thoubal district against “unknown armed miscreants”.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke for the first time on the situation in Manipur. Speaking about the May 4 video, the Prime Minister said, “The Manipur incident is shameful for any decent society. My heart is full of pain and anger.”

“I assure the nation that no culprit will be spared. The law will take its course with all its might. What happened to the girls of Manipur can never be forgiven,” Prime Minister Modi said.

Expressing concern over the incident, India’s Chief Justice DY Chandrachud called on the government to take action. Calling it “simply unacceptable”, a bench led by CJI Chandrachud ordered the Center and the state government to take immediate action and notify the supreme court of the action taken.

May 4th video

Two women have been victims of violence and brutality amid ongoing ethnic clashes between Meiteis and Kukis in the state.

The video shows two women, from the Kuki-Zomi community, paraded naked by a male-led mob in violence-stricken Manipur.

The video is said to be two months old and it was confirmed on Tuesday evening (July 18) that the victims were first gang-raped by men and later stripped and forced to walk around publicly later, reported India today.

The video was making the rounds on the eve of a planned protest march announced Thursday by the Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF) to highlight their plight, reported PTI.

The Center issued an order to Twitter and other social media platforms, ordering them not to share the video. The government, in its instructions, felt it was imperative to abide by Indian laws and that the matter was being investigated.

What happened

A group of villagers, seeking refuge in a nearby forest, fell victim to an aggressive mob during the May 4 incident in Kangpokpi district of Manipur.

Three women were stripped in front of a crowd. They were part of a group of five people who were abducted by a mob following violence that broke out the day before.

The mob also allegedly gang-raped one of the women – a 19-year-old girl, and her brother was killed as he tried to intervene, reported India today.

Escalating tensions

Following the virality of the video, the already tense situation in Manipur has further worsened. In response to the disturbing incident and ongoing violence, the Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF) announced a planned protest march.

The ITLF has called on central and state governments, the National Women’s Commission and the National Scheduled Tribes Commission to act swiftly against the culprits.

Government response and investigations

In response to the video, Manipur CM N Biren Singh condemned the act as a “crime against humanity”. The state government has launched an investigation to quickly bring the perpetrators to justice.

Reacting to the video, Union Minister Smriti Irani took to Twitter to call the incident “condemnable and downright inhuman”. Smriti Irani also said he called Chief Minister Biren Singh, who assured him that “no effort will be spared to bring the perpetrators to justice”.

Outrage and demands for accountability

The video sparked widespread outrage from opposition parties, civil society and prominent leaders across the country.

On Wednesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi denounced Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the situation in Manipur, saying, “INDIA will not remain silent while the idea of ​​India is under attack in Manipur.”

“The Prime Minister’s silence and inaction have led Manipur to anarchy… We stand with the people of Manipur. Peace is the only way forward,” Gandhi said in a tweet.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has urged citizens to denounce this heinous act while refraining from sharing the distressing visuals.

Leaders such as Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi have called on the central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to break their silence and address the escalating violence and injustice in Manipur.

Advocacy of tribal leaders for justice

The Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF) has called for justice for the victims and their community.

The ITLF has urged central and state governments, as well as the National Commission for Women and the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes, to immediately take note of the horrific incident and ensure the prompt arrest and prosecution of those responsible.

What’s going on in Manipur?

Ethnic clashes have been ongoing in Manipur since May 3, 2023. Violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities has resulted in the deaths of over 160 people and the displacement of thousands more.

The clashes were sparked by a tribal solidarity march held in the hill districts of the state on May 3 to protest the Meitei’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. The Meitei are the majority community in Manipur, while the Kukis are a tribal group that makes up around 40% of the state’s population.

The violence was particularly intense in the mountainous districts of Churachandpur, Kangpokpi and Senapati. Homes have been burned, people have been killed, and large-scale looting and arson have been reported.

The Indian government deployed thousands of security forces to try to restore order, but the violence continued. The government has also imposed a curfew in some areas and suspended internet services.

The deep ethnic divide

Manipur has a long history of ethnic tensions between the Meiteis and the Kukis, mainly revolving around resource conflicts, political representation and recognition of identity.