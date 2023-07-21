Peerages of Boris Johnson’s junior pals prove why Lords reform is long overdue

Ross Kempsell in the House of Lords (Image: Parliamentlive.tv)

When Ross Kempsell took his seat in the House of Lords today, the timing could not have been more fitting.

As voters in Uxbridge were finally in the process of officially exorcising the ghost of Boris Johnson from the Commons, his spirit survived on the other end of Parliament as his close aide was installed as an unelected peer.

At the ceremony, an ermine-clad Kempsell heard the clerk read King Charles III’s Letters Patent, an ancient oath dripping with the finest royal hullabaloo. It was the elevation of our faithful and beloved Ross John Kempsell to the state, degree, style, dignity, title and honor of Baron Kempsell, the Registrar said. He may have, hold and possess a seat, place and voice in parliaments and public assemblies and advise us, our heirs and successors among the barons.

Although many members of the public viewed the former prime minister as devoid of dignity or honour, the barons and baronesses of Johnsonism will weave his presence into the fabric of our democracy for years to come.

And Kempsell’s knighthood was just the latest in Johnson’s list of resignation dishonours, following the introduction to the red benches earlier in the week of Shaun Bailey and Ben Gascoigne.

Bailey, the former London mayoral candidate, is still under police investigation after he and others partied at Tory campaign HQ during the lockdown. At 51, Bailey is a positive gray beard compared to Kempsell, who at 31 became the youngest peer in history (for now at least).

Kempsell is a former journalist for the Guido Fawkes website, and his peerage is in some ways the apotheosis of political guiding, a callous disregard for convention that has appalled and fascinated Tory MPs in equal measure.

A close friend of Carrie Johnson, Kempsell’s main claim as a Talk Radio journalist came when he was able to convince Johnson in 2019 of the surreal revelation that he enjoyed turning crates of wine into double-decker buses. He was rewarded with a job at Johnsons Downing Street and continues to this day as the former Prime Minister’s spokesperson.

On Monday, Kempsell’s short-lived role as the youngest peer will be surpassed when another of the peers on the disgraced list is presented to the Lords. Charlotte Owen, the 30-year-old former parliamentary intern who also worked at No 10, will become Baroness Owen of Alderley Edge.

Talented as they are individually, what makes Kempsell and Owens’ youth and inexperience all the more striking is that they will become lifelong peers. Each could easily be 50 years older in Parliament, thanks to the Prime Minister’s huge patronage used and abused by Johnson.

The spectacle of Johnson’s junior cronies literally dominating the country inevitably sparked renewed calls for the abolition of the House of Lords as an embarrassing medieval anachronism. What frustrates so many peers is that they themselves are powerless to do anything to have their own reputations trashed, because only governments can change the law or conventions that govern their constitution and appointment.

And while reform of the Lords has been awaited for years, many Prime Ministers have realized that it is far from simple to build an alternative second chamber which reviews legislation without undermining the primacy of the Commons.

Another problem is that Johnson has made reforming the Lords even more difficult because he has long been busy filling the House with his friends. A cross-party committee of the Lords Speakers this week blamed his door squarely. His latest report said that while Theresa May had agreed to adopt a one-in-two policy for new peers, her successor has torn it up with abandon. Boris Johnson showed no interest in the size of the House, as the number of appointments far exceeded retirements (of older peers) and they went overwhelmingly to his own party.

He also increased the number of unaffiliated or unaffiliated peers appointed by the Prime Minister, many of whom were sympathetic to him, such as Evgeny Lebedev and Ian Botham, but were not considered active peers.

The Committee also pointed out that the House of Lords Independent Appointments Commission (Holac) had refused to endorse more than half of the names he put forward for his resignation list.

A problem with Johnson’s approach is that Labor peers have had to hang on simply to maintain their own numbers, unable to retire for fear of further increasing the government majority. As a result, Labor peers are now on average seven years older than Tories. Almost a third are now over 80 years old.

The Labor Party has only 181 members out of a House of 824, not much more than 20%. Even when bishops and Crossbench members are not taken into account, Labor has less than 30% peers.

As Baroness Smith, leader of the Labor Lords, pointed out in 2010, after 13 years of Labor government, Labor had 24 more peers than the Conservatives. Today, after 13 years of Conservative government, the Conservatives outnumber Labour, almost 100.

Some reforms are overdue, like allowing more people to have peers, those independent voices appointed not by politicians but by Holac himself. The number of such peerages has been reduced to a trickle, but a reformed system including a wider social class of those with a lifetime of public service would produce more.

The Speakers’ Committee also makes sensible suggestions that peers should have term limits of up to 15 years, rather than a seat literally for life. A cap on the number and fair distribution of new political peers based on recent election results are other welcome recommendations.

His Tory counterpart Lord Norton de Louth also has a private member’s bill that calls for Holac to have the power to review party leader nominations not just on grounds of propriety (i.e. whether they have a criminal record or could bring the House into disrepute) but also on the basis of a substantial career of achievement or notable merit.

Tougher rules like this could weed out buddies, especially those who have barely been in public life for long. The rapid abolition of the remaining 92 hereditary peers would also help.

Despite all the calls for the abolition of the Lords, Keir Starmer may not want his new government to get bogged down in constitutional change. Simpler measures to limit the number, impose tenure limits and improve the quality of peers may be more tempting.

Rishi Sunak will also be wary of sweeping changes, but he too could improve his legacy in power with simple steps that match his personal commitment to restoring integrity, professionalism and accountability at all levels.

The Lords do an excellent job of reviewing legislation, but reform is certainly needed. Without urgent change, it is not individuals young or old who bring the Lords into disrepute. It is the current system itself.