Politics
Peerages of Boris Johnson’s junior pals prove why Lords reform is long overdue
When Ross Kempsell took his seat in the House of Lords today, the timing could not have been more fitting.
As voters in Uxbridge were finally in the process of officially exorcising the ghost of Boris Johnson from the Commons, his spirit survived on the other end of Parliament as his close aide was installed as an unelected peer.
At the ceremony, an ermine-clad Kempsell heard the clerk read King Charles III’s Letters Patent, an ancient oath dripping with the finest royal hullabaloo. It was the elevation of our faithful and beloved Ross John Kempsell to the state, degree, style, dignity, title and honor of Baron Kempsell, the Registrar said. He may have, hold and possess a seat, place and voice in parliaments and public assemblies and advise us, our heirs and successors among the barons.
Although many members of the public viewed the former prime minister as devoid of dignity or honour, the barons and baronesses of Johnsonism will weave his presence into the fabric of our democracy for years to come.
And Kempsell’s knighthood was just the latest in Johnson’s list of resignation dishonours, following the introduction to the red benches earlier in the week of Shaun Bailey and Ben Gascoigne.
Bailey, the former London mayoral candidate, is still under police investigation after he and others partied at Tory campaign HQ during the lockdown. At 51, Bailey is a positive gray beard compared to Kempsell, who at 31 became the youngest peer in history (for now at least).
Kempsell is a former journalist for the Guido Fawkes website, and his peerage is in some ways the apotheosis of political guiding, a callous disregard for convention that has appalled and fascinated Tory MPs in equal measure.
A close friend of Carrie Johnson, Kempsell’s main claim as a Talk Radio journalist came when he was able to convince Johnson in 2019 of the surreal revelation that he enjoyed turning crates of wine into double-decker buses. He was rewarded with a job at Johnsons Downing Street and continues to this day as the former Prime Minister’s spokesperson.
On Monday, Kempsell’s short-lived role as the youngest peer will be surpassed when another of the peers on the disgraced list is presented to the Lords. Charlotte Owen, the 30-year-old former parliamentary intern who also worked at No 10, will become Baroness Owen of Alderley Edge.
Talented as they are individually, what makes Kempsell and Owens’ youth and inexperience all the more striking is that they will become lifelong peers. Each could easily be 50 years older in Parliament, thanks to the Prime Minister’s huge patronage used and abused by Johnson.
The spectacle of Johnson’s junior cronies literally dominating the country inevitably sparked renewed calls for the abolition of the House of Lords as an embarrassing medieval anachronism. What frustrates so many peers is that they themselves are powerless to do anything to have their own reputations trashed, because only governments can change the law or conventions that govern their constitution and appointment.
And while reform of the Lords has been awaited for years, many Prime Ministers have realized that it is far from simple to build an alternative second chamber which reviews legislation without undermining the primacy of the Commons.
Another problem is that Johnson has made reforming the Lords even more difficult because he has long been busy filling the House with his friends. A cross-party committee of the Lords Speakers this week blamed his door squarely. His latest report said that while Theresa May had agreed to adopt a one-in-two policy for new peers, her successor has torn it up with abandon. Boris Johnson showed no interest in the size of the House, as the number of appointments far exceeded retirements (of older peers) and they went overwhelmingly to his own party.
He also increased the number of unaffiliated or unaffiliated peers appointed by the Prime Minister, many of whom were sympathetic to him, such as Evgeny Lebedev and Ian Botham, but were not considered active peers.
The Committee also pointed out that the House of Lords Independent Appointments Commission (Holac) had refused to endorse more than half of the names he put forward for his resignation list.
A problem with Johnson’s approach is that Labor peers have had to hang on simply to maintain their own numbers, unable to retire for fear of further increasing the government majority. As a result, Labor peers are now on average seven years older than Tories. Almost a third are now over 80 years old.
The Labor Party has only 181 members out of a House of 824, not much more than 20%. Even when bishops and Crossbench members are not taken into account, Labor has less than 30% peers.
As Baroness Smith, leader of the Labor Lords, pointed out in 2010, after 13 years of Labor government, Labor had 24 more peers than the Conservatives. Today, after 13 years of Conservative government, the Conservatives outnumber Labour, almost 100.
Some reforms are overdue, like allowing more people to have peers, those independent voices appointed not by politicians but by Holac himself. The number of such peerages has been reduced to a trickle, but a reformed system including a wider social class of those with a lifetime of public service would produce more.
The Speakers’ Committee also makes sensible suggestions that peers should have term limits of up to 15 years, rather than a seat literally for life. A cap on the number and fair distribution of new political peers based on recent election results are other welcome recommendations.
His Tory counterpart Lord Norton de Louth also has a private member’s bill that calls for Holac to have the power to review party leader nominations not just on grounds of propriety (i.e. whether they have a criminal record or could bring the House into disrepute) but also on the basis of a substantial career of achievement or notable merit.
Tougher rules like this could weed out buddies, especially those who have barely been in public life for long. The rapid abolition of the remaining 92 hereditary peers would also help.
Despite all the calls for the abolition of the Lords, Keir Starmer may not want his new government to get bogged down in constitutional change. Simpler measures to limit the number, impose tenure limits and improve the quality of peers may be more tempting.
Rishi Sunak will also be wary of sweeping changes, but he too could improve his legacy in power with simple steps that match his personal commitment to restoring integrity, professionalism and accountability at all levels.
The Lords do an excellent job of reviewing legislation, but reform is certainly needed. Without urgent change, it is not individuals young or old who bring the Lords into disrepute. It is the current system itself.
Paul Waugh is Ichief political commentator
|
Sources
2/ https://inews.co.uk/opinion/peerages-for-boris-johnsons-junior-cronies-prove-why-lords-reform-is-long-overdue-2494112
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Peerages of Boris Johnson’s junior pals prove why Lords reform is long overdue
- PPDB 2023 Chaos, President Jokowi: Children must receive a good education
- Scotland national team broadcaster Viaplay announces withdrawal from UK market and cuts staff
- Legendary actor Tony Leung in NewJeans’ ‘Cool With You’ music video isn’t being paid for his appearance, but that’s by choice
- Welcome to Bey Town! Fans line up and dress up for the Renaissance Tour in Minneapolis
- Why this is the greatest Women’s World Cup
- What are the lawsuits against Donald Trump?
- Viral Manipur video leaves India furious, tensions escalate in state, PM Modi promises action
- Men’s Basketball Announces 2023-24 Non-Conference Schedule
- Bollywood Performance Group Meetup Rank and Audition Tickets, Multiple Dates
- Lambert Wilson starring in The House
- Google pitches AI to media outlets to help them produce news