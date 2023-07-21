Turkiye arranges meeting between Netanyahu and Erdogan 3 days after Abbas visit

LONDON: On July 16, residents of Damascus woke up to the shocking news that a fire had ravaged the city’s historic quarter overnight, destroying the palace of Abdulrahman Pasha Al-Yusuf in the old city’s Sarouja souk.

The fire had started in a house adjacent to the palace at around 3 a.m. local time before spreading rapidly, according to the state-run SANA news agency. Local reports suggest it was triggered by an electrical fault, but social media users have speculated it could be arson.

The fire also partially damaged Al-Azm Palace, which houses the Center for Historical Documents, and swept away several nearby homes, shops and workshops along nearby Al-Thawra Street.

It took firefighters more than four hours to bring the blaze under control. At that time, immense damage had been done to the Old Town, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of the oldest continuously inhabited cities in the world.

For a city as old as Damascus, Souk Sarouja is relatively new, Sami Moubayed, a historian, writer and former visiting scholar at the Damascus-based Carnegie Middle East Center, told Arab News.

The neighborhood is around 800 years old and was built by the Mamluks to house soldiers.

Moubayed said: In the mid-19th century, Sarouja grew to house some of the finest houses in Damascus.

The district was known as Little Istanbul because some of the highest officials of the Ottoman capital resided there and because its grandeur was strikingly similar to the city.

In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, it gained political importance because a handful of senior Arab officials from the Imperial Court of Istanbul established their palaces within its walls, Moubayed added.

Among these prominent historical figures was Abdulrahman Pasha Al-Yusuf, the Emir of Hajj, who was also the Deputy Head of the Pan-Syrian Congress before becoming Chairman of the Shoura Council. It was Al-Yusuf’s house that was destroyed in the July 16 fire.

(The house of Al-Yusuf) lost its political significance after his assassination in 1920, but its cultural and social relevance remained, Moubayed said.

Another notable figure in Damascus history was Muhammad Fawzi Pasha Al-Azm, father of Khalid Al-Azm, whose house was adjacent to Yusufs and was partially damaged in the fire.

Al-Azm was appointed Ottoman minister of the awqaf in 1912 but, before that, he was the head of the municipality of Damascus, and later was elected president of the Syrian National Congress, the first post-Ottoman Syrian parliament.

After the death of Muhammad Fawzi Pasha Al-Azm in 1919, his son Khalid, who formed five governments in Syria’s modern history, continued to live in the palace, Moubayed added.

Also among the historically notable residents of Saroujas was Ahmad Izzat Pasha Al-Abid, second secretary and confidant of the Ottoman Sultan Abdulhamid II.

Moubayed said: The house retained its political relevance during the life of his son Muhammad Ali Al-Abid, who, after becoming the first president of the Syrian Republic in 1932, chose to rule from Sarouja for a brief period. He then moved to Al-Abid Palace in the Muhajirin district.

Sarouja was lucky to survive previous disasters.

In 1945, Sarouja was hit by the French bombardment of Damascus. On May 29, 1945, Jamil Mardam Bey, who was Minister of Foreign Affairs (of Syria) and Acting Prime Minister, was at the seat of government when the French aggression reached its surroundings.

He fled with other Zukak Ramy officials at sunset and took refuge in the house of Khalid Al-Azms in Sarouja because there was an arrest warrant against them. This same house was partially damaged on Sunday.

The house in 1945 provided shelter for more than 100 people. When the French discovered that Mardam Bey was in Al-Azms’ house, they began to heavily shell Sarouja, Moubayed added.

Although Sarouja had bounced back before, the damage caused by the July 16 fire was extensive and will leave a lasting scar on both the neighborhood and its residents.

Paris-based journalist Loujein Haj Youssef said the sight of Sarouja engulfed in flames brought tears to his eyes. She grew up and spent her adulthood in Damascus and noted that the scale of the destruction was heartbreaking.

I thought Damascus was an eternal city. I never thought, for example, of taking a photo in the Khalid Al-Azms Palace, an exquisite architectural masterpiece, even though I regularly spent a lot of time there.

Our recent memory of Damascus is lost. One day we will search our memory for images of the old city, only to find that these have been replaced by images of ash and bare cement walls, Youssef added.

Marwah Morhly, a Damascene writer now residing in Turkiye, felt part of her identity had been lost in the flames.

She said: Not only did the fire scorch my city’s history, but it also scorched our youth, the laughter that echoed through the old alleys, and our early taste of freedom, when we first left the confines of school and college.

Sarouja was a meeting place for lovers and politicians, laughter and tears, and the dreams of our youth. It is now a place that burns us from the inside, as if our hearts were not tired enough by all the fires that rage there.

Despite the affection that many Syrians have for the neighborhood, it has long been neglected. In 2013, UNESCO placed the ancient city of Damascus, which includes Sarouja, on its list of World Heritage in Danger.

Moubayed said: The Sarouja district declined, as did the rest of the old city, because with the onset of French rule many Damascene families moved into apartments.

Neighborhoods with modern housing, such as Al-Shuhadaa, Al-Abid and Shaalan, emerged, and people abandoned old houses for many reasons, including difficult access and maintenance and the inconvenience of having multiple families living in one place.

Women also progressed and started demanding to have their own residence. People have started owning cars and the (narrow) alleys are difficult to navigate.

Moubayed pointed out that there was little interest in restoring old houses in the city until the 1990s, when work began to save and redevelop the Christian neighborhoods of Bab Touma and Bab Sharqi, where boutique hotels and restaurants sprung up.

Souk Sarouja, not receiving the same level of attention, has gradually deteriorated into a dilapidated, low-income area with small cafes, unlike other parts of the old city, which are renowned as the upper crust, housing prestigious hotels like Talisman and Beit Al-Mamlouka, he added.

Unless the area gains the same level of interest, what remains of Sarouja’s historic buildings may soon be completely lost to time.