McCarthy told Trump he supports reversing impeachments, but no vote expected

In a private call with former President Donald Trump, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said he personally supports the idea of ​​erasing two Trump impeachments and would speak to the conference to gauge support, a source said. He did not promise to take him down, the source added.

McCarthy, a Republican from California, worked overtime to try to appease Trump after an interview last month in which McCarthy said he believed the former president could win in 2024 but was unsure if he was the strongest contender, sparking outrage from Trump advisers and allies. Speakers perceived a transgression once again raising questions from Trump and those around him as to why he had yet to endorse the former president in his 2024 presidential bid.

McCarthy called Trump to apologize after the interview, saying he misspoke on CNBC, sources told CNN at the time. It’s unclear what other promises, if any, were made on that call.

Politico initially signaled endorsement of McCarthy’s stance to Trump, but McCarthy disputed the claim in the Politico report that he promised to hold the vote.

No, McCarthy told reporters Thursday when asked if he had promised to hold the delisting vote. When asked if he would commit to not holding a vote, he said it would have to go through the committee like anything else.

Multiple sources told CNN that calling a vote in the House to overturn the two impeachments against the former president would be a fool’s errand, as leaders lack the votes to pass it. So even if McCarthy indicated to Trump that he would, his unlikely votes would be there to further inflame tensions. Also, it is unclear whether reversing an impeachment is possible and it has never been done before.

There is no clear procedural consequence of a resolution that presages overturning Trump’s impeachment, according to guidance from the House Congressmen’s Office. Efforts that have been discussed include a non-binding House resolution expressing the sentiment of the House or expressing the sentiments of a Chamber. Not only would this measure not undo the impeachment, but the effort also cannot undo the two votes that were taken in 2019 and 2020 that impeached the former president. Those votes would still exist on the Congressional Record.

Trump’s Capitol Hill allies, including GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, pushed McCarthy to call a House vote to overturn both impeachments.

Hours after McCarthys CNBC’s interview last month and after calling the former president to clear up his remarks, Trump said he had better do it when a supporter asked him at the opening of his New Hampshire campaign office that the House of Representatives reverse his two impeachments.

If McCarthy does his job, they’ll erase these two shitty impeachments, one supporter said as Trump signed hats and mingled with voters in his new New Hampshire office.

I understand they’re working on that, Trump said. They better do it.

This story has been updated with additional developments.

