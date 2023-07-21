Jokowi’s feelings on the cabinet reshuffle

The choice of inauguration day is different from President Joko Widodo’s previous habit of reshuffling his cabinet, namely Wednesday Pon. Another different thing is that before the replacement of ministers, the ministers of political parties (political parties) will be replaced by personalities of the same political party. However, this time he chose a leader who volunteered to occupy the ministerial chair of the Nasdem party, the political party (political party) of Johnny G Plate.

The inauguration also took place exactly one day after the Nasdem party held a rally to introduce masses of Nasdem cadres and supporters, in Gelora Bung Karno (GBK), Jakarta. The National Democracy Rally was also attended by Democratic Party Chairman Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono, Prosperous Justice Party (PKS) Chairman Ahmad Syaikhu, the two political parties which together with Nasdem formed the Coalition for Change for Unity (KPP). The presidential candidate (candidate) supported by the KPP, Anies Baswedan, was also present on the agenda.

A number of differences from that custom, said Burhanuddin Muhtadi, executive director of Indonesian Political Indicators, indicate there is a political message the president wants to convey. The intended message is inseparable from the difference in attitude between the President and Nasdem ahead of the 2024 presidential election, particularly with regard to Nasdem’s support for Anies, a personality who is often said to have different opinions of the Palace.

Aside from the court case involving Johnny Plate, there’s something else I’d like to pass on, kind of a little touch, he said in a One Table talk at the Forum titled “Behind the Cabinet Reshuffle” that aired on Kompas TV, Wednesday (7/19/2023) evening.

Also Read: Thanks to Pantun, Gerindra Encourages Democrats to Join

KOMPAS/WISNU WIDIANTORO Burhanuddin Muhtadi

At an event led by the representative of the general chief of the daily Compass Also present were Budiman Tanuredjo, Chairman of the Central Leadership Council (DPP) of the Indonesian Democratic Struggle Party (PDI-P) Nusyirwan Soejono, Chairman of Nasdem DPP Party Willy Aditya and Special Staff of President Aminuddin Maruf, as speakers.

The feelings referred to, Burhanuddin continued, were increasingly visible because the change of ministers of political parties did not only happen to Budi Arie. In other political positions, for example, the replacement of Deputy Minister of Religion Zainut Tauhid Saadi of the United Development Party (PPP) was again entrusted to another politician of the PPP, namely Saiful Rahmat Dasuki.

Similarly, to replace acting PPP President Mardiono who was previously a member of the Presidential Advisory Council, Jokowi chose Djan Faridz, who is also a senior PPP politician. Only the post of Nasdem was no longer occupied by politicians from the political party led by Surya Paloh.

DPP Nasdem party chairman Willy Aditya said if the president gave Nasdem a hint, it was normal.

Burhanuddin sees political considerations as the main basis for a cabinet reshuffle. Although there is a professional factor, it is often not comparable to the political interests behind it. This is mainly related to Jokowi’s preference for a personality who will stand in the presidential election of 2024.

DPP Nasdem party chairman Willy Aditya said if the president gave Nasdem a hint, it was normal. According to him, Surya Paloh repeatedly said that it is better to receive a slap from a friend than a betrayal kiss. That is to say, Nasdem prefers to present objective but painful things rather than expressing mere praise but not conforming to real conditions. If I say, hands off the president, we accept what is worse or bitter than that, he said.

Willy pointed out that the political level of Nasdem is no longer at the average level but has exceeded it. For his part, it matters little that the president replaces the Nasdem ministers with personalities from volunteer groups or other parties. Indeed, the relationship that was built with Jokowi was not just one of power sharing, but also a commitment to maintain political stability until the end of his term as president.

Also Read: After Meeting Jokowi, Surya Paloh: Pak Jokowi Asks Vice Presidential Candidate Anies

Over the past year, volunteer groups have tended to become Jokowi’s instruments for conveying his political preferences. The first signal of support for any of the figures to stand in the 2024 presidential election surfaced when Jokowi attended the closing of the V Projo (Rakernas) national working meeting in Magelang, Central Java in late May 2022. In his speech, Jokowi reminded volunteers not to rush to determine political support.

Political Affairs do not rush. Don’t be in a hurry, though what we support may be here, Jokowi said at an event attended by Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo, who is now a potential presidential candidate for the PDI-P, PPP, Perindo and Hanura Party.

Based on this message, Projo and a number of other voluntary organizations supporting Jokowi organized a popular consultation (Musra) to find a personality to recommend as presidential candidate to Jokowi. After undergoing a nearly year-long process, the Musra Summit was held in Istora Senayan, GBK last May with Jokowi in attendance.

Musra’s results recommended three names for presidential candidates, namely Defense Minister who is also party chairman Gerindra Prabowo Subianto, Ganjar Pranowo, and Economy Coordinating Minister who is also party chairman Golkar Airlangga Hartarto.

The recommended candidates for the post of Vice President (cawapres) are Coordinating Minister of Politics, Law and Security Affairs Mahfud MD, Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno, Presidential Chief of Staff Moeldoko and Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin) Arsjad Rasjid. The names will be submitted to Jokowi for selection and submission to political parties. Indeed, presidential and vice-presidential nominations can only be made by political parties and coalitions of political parties, not by volunteers.

At that time, the president again conveyed the criteria for a figure that Indonesia needed to not lose the momentum of becoming a developed country in the next 13 years. According to Jokowi, this country needs leaders who are close to the people, who can seize opportunities and not just work routines, let alone sit in the palace. It also requires leaders who have the courage to take risks in the face of pressure from other countries and who are able to develop political and economic strategies to compete with other countries in the midst of global uncertainty.

Also read: PDI-P calls for Budi Arie’s nomination not to be tied to 2024 presidential election

ADRYAN YOGA PARAMADWYA President Joko Widodo delivers a speech during the Popular Consultation (Musra) flagship event at Istora Senayan, Jakarta on Sunday (14/5/2023).

Not Smart Kundang

Although he has never mentioned his preference, Jokowi’s signals of support so far point to Ganjar Pranowo, the PDI-P presidential candidate. Signals of support also seem to point to Prabowo Subianto, the presidential candidate promoted by Gerindra. The President often appears with Ganjar and Prabowo on various occasions, alone or in threes.

Ganjar and Prabowo often associate themselves with Jokowi as personalities carrying the idea of ​​continuing Jokowi’s agendas.

However, Jokowi’s support signal is now assumed to be stronger for Prabowo. Furthermore, Projo also admitted that there are similarities in views on Indonesia in the future between the volunteers and Prabowo.

According to Nusyirwan Soejono, in a political year, the president’s proximity to a party can indeed be interpreted as a sign of support.

According to Nusyirwan Soejono, in a political year, the president’s proximity to a party can indeed be interpreted as a sign of support. However, Jokowi is a PDI-P cadre who struggled with the political party, starting as mayor of Surakarta, Central Java, governor of DKI Jakarta, and then president of the Republic of Indonesia for two terms. At all stages, PDI-P managers understand their respective duties.

We are sure that Pak Jokowi does not have the character, the traits like the legends of the past, the legend of Malin Kundang. This is the belief of the PDI-P, Nusyirwan said.

Aminuddin Maruf added that the cabinet reshuffle carried out by the president indeed had a political message, namely to stress to his collaborators not to be complacent. Even though he has entered a political year and the end of Jokowi’s leadership, Maruf Amin, the President has reminded all priority programs to continue, the government’s vision must be completed by October 20, 2024.

Read also: Work Focus completes the program

PRESIDENTIAL SECRETARIAT BPMI/LAILY RACHEV President Joko Widodo with Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto and Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo while observing rice harvest and talking with farmers in Lajer village, Ambal district, Kebumen regency, Central Java province, Thursday (03/09/2023).

Therefore, Aminuddin said, the evaluation and reshuffling of the cabinet will still be carried out. For ministers, heads of institutions who are not perform whenever it might happen (a cabinet reshuffle), he said.

Contacted separately, Projo’s general secretary, Handoko, acknowledged that Projo was there to support the president’s political moves. Not only in government, but also in the 2024 presidential election. Although so far Jokowi has not given clear guidelines on who to support, his party will be in line with the president’s choice.

Whatever Pak Jokowi supports, yes, we will support him later, Handoko said.

He said the appointment of Budi Arie as Menkominfo was historic. So far, no president has been willing to appoint representatives from volunteer groups to serve on the cabinet. Therefore, even if Jokowi did not make a specific request directly, his party would certainly be even more eager to follow all of Jokowi’s political orientations.

It’s a big appreciation for us, so there’s a happy mood. We are very grateful for this trust, of course our friends are also more enthusiastic to keep a straight line with President Jokowi, Handoko said.

Amidst the many intertwined motives and interests behind the cabinet reshuffle, of course, the President will not give free positions to any party, be it political parties or volunteers. Vice versa. As the classic saying goes, there are no free lunches, especially in politics.