Finally, the Trump case we’ve been waiting for





One word came to mind when I heard the news this week that Donald Trump had received a targeted letter from Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith stating that an indictment is likely against the former president on charges related to his efforts to void the 2020 election and stay in power: Finally. This, ultimately, is the crux of the matter, a long-delayed reckoning with an offense to the constitutional system so grave that it is without historical precedent that no president before Trump has ever done such a thing.

Trump received the target letter on Sunday and revealed it in one of his hysterical social media posts on Tuesday: HORRIFYING NEWS! Over the next two days, there were even more legal setbacks. In Florida, a Trump-appointed federal judge overseeing Smith’s other criminal case against the former president for unlawful possession of top secret documents appeared deeply skeptical of Trump’s argument that she should delay a trial indefinitely as he is running for president. In Georgia, the state Supreme Court ruled against Trump’s motion to bar Fulton County Attorney Fani T. Willis from prosecuting him for his efforts to pressure officials to overturn his 2020 loss in the state; criminal charges could result in the coming weeks. In New York, meanwhile, a judge said Trump could not change the location of his criminal trial to Manhattan for allegedly paying silent money to silence a former porn star he was having an affair with. Trump also faces two other civil lawsuits in New York, both of which could go to trial next year. The new political reality of the Americas, in a nutshell, is: Donald Trump, full-time accused.

And yet, Republicans remain so in thrall to their honorary Orange Jesus—the Party apostate Liz Cheney so memorably quoted one of her cronies as calling her during the Jan. 6 hearings last summer—that with each new legal misfortune, her chances of winning the 2024 GOP nomination continue to rise. Few if any of those cases are likely to be fully resolved before the start of next year’s Republican primaries. Trump’s campaign is now explicitly a race not just to reclaim the Oval Office, but to save himself from criminal conviction. This convergence of the campaign and the courtroom is, as former Republican National Committee attorney Benjamin Ginsberg said this week, a toxic mix unprecedented in the American experience. Something has to give.

Smith’s seemingly imminent indictment is not like any other case. In theory, this will force the question that has cursed the country since the evening of November 3, 2020, when Trump chose to claim victory in an election he had lost: what to do with a president who will do anything to stay in power, even unleash a violent mob of his supporters on the US Capitol? Isn’t that illegal? How can it not be?

For two and a half years, the failure to respond to Trump’s brazen actions with a decisive rebuke has only empowered the former president, allowing him to regain political strength within his party and forcing his nominal leaders to once again recognize his grip on their constituents. Consider Mitch McConnell, who is the closest the current GOP leadership has to an avowed enemy of the ex-president. Minutes after Trump was acquitted by the Senate in his second impeachment trial, he delivered a scathing speech about the culpability of ex-presidents in the events of January 6. McConnell had not voted for conviction but, he insisted, only because of his objection to the impeachment process for a president who was no longer in office. There is no doubt that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for bringing about the events of that day, McConnell said. The people who stormed this building believed they were acting on the wishes and instructions of their president. And that they had this belief was a predictable consequence of the growing crescendo of misrepresentation, conspiracy theories and reckless hyperbole that the defeated president kept shouting into the biggest megaphone on planet Earth. The Senate Republican leader almost called on the Justice Department to do what his Senate wouldn’t do. President Trump is still responsible for everything he did while in office, McConnell said. I didn’t miss anything. Again.

But this week, when accountability finally seemed imminent, McConnell said nothing at all. I’m not going to comment on the various presidential candidates, he awkwardly told reporters. In the House, Speaker Kevin McCarthy was even worse. In 2021, he directly blamed Trump for the Capitol attack. Nobody can defend that, and nobody should defend it, he said. This week, however, he attacked the Justice Department for indicting Trump in a case that has yet to be filed. It was, he said, an effort to arm the government to prosecute his No. 1 opponent. According to Politico, the president promised Trump that he would organize a vote in the House to overturn the two House impeachments against him regardless of whether anyone even knows if such a thing is constitutionally possible. I don’t see how he could be found criminally liable, McCarthy said. What criminal activity did he commit? He told people to be peaceful.

Republicans reveled in their self-proclaimed status as the party of law and order every four years. Now they’re following Trump in attacks on federal prosecutors, the Justice Department, the FBI. It’s anyone’s guess how far McCarthy might be willing to go, as the former president combines his legal defense with a political campaign of revenge, retaliation and personal survival. It was surreal to see photos of the president as a guest of Joe Bidens at the annual White House Congressional Picnic this week, smiling and munching on an ice cream bar, though he seemed all too willing to light the fire if that’s what his wayward pro-Trump majority were to demand.

The prospect of Trump returning to the White House is existential for American democracy, a political test from which there is no escape. If it wasn’t clear before, it must be now. A re-elected Trump would be an unconstrained president who has twice dodged impeachment from Congress, and either fended off the Justice Department and the courts, or delayed so long that he may seek to use his newfound executive powers to quash the charges against him. Trump, in his ever more apocalyptic rhetoric surrounding his efforts to retake the White House, has begun to call his 2024 run the final battle. I have increasingly come to believe that he is right.

Given the stakes, there’s a lot to look forward to what Smith’s latest case against Trump might look like. According to the Times, his target letter said Trump could be prosecuted under three criminal statutes: conspiracy to defraud the government, obstruction of official process, and even a law enacted after the Civil War to give federal agents a means to prosecute Southern white supremacists, including Ku Klux Klan members who used terrorism to prevent newly freed black people from voting.

But knowing what he will be charged with does not mean that there is nothing more to learn about this unprecedented plot against America. For that, we have to wait for the indictment: will there be new details showing that it was the president himself who orchestrated the plot to nullify the election results in the battleground states? New examples of Trump pressuring government officials or agencies? Overwhelming proof in his own words that he knew he had lost the election and proceeded anyway? Will there be a renegade Mark Meadows, perhaps? I hope so and I expect it after more than two and a half years of waiting. And yet, somehow, these questions always seem subordinate to the one the indictment is unwilling and unable to answer: is it too late?

