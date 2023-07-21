INDIA alarmed Narendra Modi, and it is clear from his reaction

The BJP’s frantic efforts to align parties of all sizes reflects its own realization that the party, at this stage, is unlikely to secure a majority on its own.

Twenty-six opposition parties have finally announced a formal alliance in a bid to oust the BJP-led government in the upcoming parliamentary elections, and have chosen a name INDIA that can be reviled at grave risk. Any assessment of the opposition’s potential in this regard can best be made by looking at the reaction it elicited from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Advertisement

But before looking at the likely impact of the second meeting of opposition parties in Bengaluru recently, a recap of the events of the past few months and the combined BJP-Modi responses are in order.

How the Opposition Formed

Opposition parties, which for years failed to find common ground, began to unite on issues over which there was little disagreement. As a first step, 14 political parties filed a petition with the Supreme Court against the alleged militarization of the central investigative agencies, mainly the ED and the CBI.

It was the first instance of a widespread convergence of interests between opposition parties ahead of next year’s parliamentary elections. Significantly, it was preceded by Rahul Gandhi’s swift disqualification from Lok Sabha, widely seen as a response to garnering support from the Bharat Jodo Yatra, his fiery speeches in Parliament and his assertions during a UK tour in February.

The move also follows raids on various party leaders, including the arrest of Delhi’s deputy chief minister, Manish Sisodia. The petition was not granted by the Supreme Court, but it paved the way for subsequent joint action.

Read also : With INDIA in mind, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu set aside the row of water

The first failures

The baton was taken over at this stage by Bihar’s Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar, who began one-on-one talks with the leaders of various and antagonistic parties.

Initially, the BJP did not take these developments very seriously due to conflicting electoral interests between these parties in several states, for example between the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress in Punjab, Haryana and Delhi and, again, between the Trinamool Congress and the Congress-Left Combine in West Bengal. The postponement of the meeting called in Patna by Kumar, from early June to the third week, did not help create a buzz strong enough to worry the ruling party.

Disagreements between the AAP and Congress over the Delhi Ordinance, enacted by the Modi government following the Supreme Court sided with Arvind Kejriwal’s government on powers to appoint officials to key posts, chilled Patna’s spirit and the BJP breathed easy.

He, however, went into hyperactive mode when preparatory activities began for the Bengaluru encounter. This time it was Congress that took the lead with matriarch Sonia Gandhi in the role. Congress said it would oppose Delhi’s order in parliament.

Moreover, her presence in Bengaluru added to the weight of her party and she acted as a cement for the opposition due to her past role in weaving tight alliances.

Wake up time for BJP

Alarmed by these moves and indications that various opposition parties were finding ways to overcome differences, the BJP-Modi grouping also abandoned its belief in the principle of ekla chalo. Apart from engineering the dramatic crossover in Maharashtra of Ajit Pawar, Praful Patel, Chhagan Bhujbal and several Nationalist Congress Party legislators, the party has appointed leaders like Sunil Jakhar and Daggubati Purandeswari as state unit chairmen in Punjab and Andhra Pradesh, respectively, even though they are from outside the Sangh Parivar.

Although these moves may lead to new conflicts that the BJP will now have to manage, they have shown that leaders rooted in Hindutva are looking for new partners, inside and outside the party. The BJP also decided not only to revive the virtually defunct National Democratic Alliance but also scheduled its meeting in Delhi on the second day of the Bengaluru opposition meeting.

In addition, the Center has also scheduled the inauguration of a new terminal at Veer Savarkar International Airport in Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar Islands. This otherwise official and routine inauguration would not have attracted much attention had it not been for Modis’ decision to deliver a speech via videoconference.

Read also : NES vs INDIA: Who are the fence keepers ahead of Lok Sabha polls in 2024?

The first symptom of anxiety

As happens on such occasions, its main audience did not include only those gathered in Port Blair, including Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. Instead, he practically delivered an address to the nation.

Aware that the speech was broadcast live by news channels, Modi delivered, despite being an official speech as prime minister, a politically rhetorical speech disparaging the previous government and listing his government’s achievements. He also spoke critically about the parties that gathered in the capital of Karnatakas.

It was the first symptom of concern over the number of eyeballs news related to the opposition conclave was gathering. The effort was to push back the coverage of the Bengaluru meeting by holding a bigger jamboree in Delhi with Modi leading the ceremonies.

Numbers game

The second sign that the BJP was concerned that the opposition parties were increasing their numbers from the tally in Patna was when party chairman JP Nadda announced a day before their meeting that he would be followed by 38 parties, eventually another party was added to make 39.

The tom-tom of more parties present at the meeting was a clear sign that the BJP was trying to improve the opposition by showing that more parties were with the BJP than against it. It is another matter that a large number of parties gathered in Delhi had little electoral consequence.

Twenty-five of the 39 parties that attended the NDA meeting had no parliamentary presence. They were invited due to the BJP’s failure to get the major regional parties on board.

In recent weeks, little has come out of his talks with parties like Shiromani Akali Dal, Telugu Desam Party and Janata Dal (secular). Of these, the first two were part of the Modi government but left the BJP after differences over issues, as well as the style of operation. The addition of small players to the list of participants underlines the BJP’s urgency to come up with numbers.

Read also : Nitish Kumar accepted the INDIA alliance name after initial hesitation

Modis found love again for NDA

The BJP has not convened a single meeting of its allies since its re-election in 2019. But in his speech, Modi suddenly displayed an extraordinary commitment to the NDA. He reminded listeners that the alliance is now 25 years old, having been established in March 1998 to enable the formation of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government. He glossed over the fact that several original members are now absent from his ranks.

Not only that, Modi also spoke enthusiastically about the late former prime minister and was also warm in his remarks about Lal Krishna Advani being sidelined by him after taking over as party leader.

Modis’ newfound love for the NDA and BJP alliance partners is in stark contrast to his views on allies a decade ago. In 2012, when I was working on his biography, I asked him if he was not worried that the number of allies of the BJP had decreased compared to the number when the party led the NDA government in the Center.

He was candid in his response. Alliances were forged by the BJP, as well as the allies, he said, to increase their own ability to win. If the allies become convinced that by joining the BJP their chances will increase, that they will win more seats, they will come to join. But if they think BJP will become a burden and we can save some seats by going it alone, then they will not join BJP.

Not on a new cloud?

Needless to say, the same argument holds for the BJP as well. While on cloud nine and feeling little need for partners, BJP leaders ignore allies, and decision-making is not only non-consultative, but also non-consensual.

Such was the case with the Farm Bills which ultimately led to the SAD resigning from government. Not being sensitive to the aspirations of one’s allies is also another factor of alienation vis-à-vis partners. This was the main reason why Uddhav Thackeray broke up.

The BJP’s frantic efforts to align parties of all sizes reflect its own realization that the party, at this stage, is unlikely to secure a majority on its own. This is a complete reversal of the consensus political sentiment at all levels that the BJP was a virtual certainty to return to power in 2024.

If the BJP remains the biggest party, dropping below the 272 mark is fraught with pitfalls because if the drop is big enough, it would open up other political possibilities than what existed in 2014 and 2019, when there was no challenge to Modi, inside and outside the party.

Read also : The opposition fronts alliance INDIA now has a slogan Jeetega Bharat

Can’t set the agenda?

The third and final symptom of Modi’s loss of initiative is that, in his speeches as well, he uses opposition vocabulary. In his speech at the inauguration of the airport terminal, he used the word boutique in response to Rahul Gandhi’s regular use of the word.

The Congress leader, in speeches during BJY and even now, regularly refers to the need to set up a mohabbat ki dukan (love shop) in the nafrat ke bazaar. Modi in his speech said: Two things are guaranteed in their stores. First, they sell caste poison in their shop. And second, these people engage in unlimited corruption.

The use of words that are commonly used and some of his opponents’ phraseology is normally not Modis style. But, his use of these words, along with the aforementioned symptoms, indicate that in this round at least, Modi and his party are failing to set the agenda, a euphemism used by his supporters to claim that Modi is setting the political framework for the debate. The longer the initiative stays with the opposition, the more difficult it will become for Modi and the BJP.

(The writer is an NCR-based author and journalist. He tweets at @NilanjanUdwin)

(The Fed seeks to present views and opinions from all sides of the spectrum. The information, ideas or opinions contained in the articles are of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Fed)