Top U.S. House Republican denies reaching deal with Trump to overturn impeachments





WASHINGTON, July 20 (Reuters) – The Republican Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives said on Thursday he had not promised Donald Trump he would pass a measure to reverse the former president’s two impeachments.

“There is no deal,” House Speaker Kevin McCarthy told NBC following a report by media outlet Politico that he had reached such an agreement with Trump, the current frontrunner for his party’s 2024 presidential nomination.

A Trump representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump’s House allies are rallying behind him as he braces for a pair of potential criminal indictments for his attempts to overturn his 2020 election defeat – one from U.S. Special Counsel Jack Smith and another in Fulton County, Georgia.

House Republican No. 4 Elise Stefanik and hardline Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene last month introduced a bill to reverse Trump’s two landmark impeachments, from 2019 and 2021. Both impeachments passed the then Democratic-controlled House, but in each case Senate Republicans voted to acquit it.

There is no historical precedent for overturning an impeachment, but Greene said that wouldn’t stop him from moving the measure forward.

“We are lawmakers. We can do things that have never been done before, and this one definitely needs to be done,” Greene told reporters, calling Trump’s impeachments “an embarrassment, a stain on our history, and they shouldn’t have happened.”

It’s a move, however, that could make more moderate House Republicans squirm. Some of them are likely to face tough re-election bids next year in congressional districts that are often tightly contested between the two political parties.

Another Trump controversy might be the last thing they want to hover over their campaigns.

Democrats will strive to regain majority control of the House, which is now narrowly held by Republicans by a margin of 222 to 212, in the November 2024 election.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat, called the idea of ​​a strike-out vote a “disgrace.”

NEW CHARGES

Trump, the only president to be impeached twice, said Tuesday he received a letter from Smith saying he was the target of a grand jury investigation into efforts to overturn his 2020 election defeat. It would be his third indictment since leaving office.

There is no constitutional provision for the House to reverse the two impeachments approved in a previous Congress. If such a measure were to pass, the historical record of those impeachments would remain, as would the Senate trials that were triggered by the House impeachments.

The House for the first time charged Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress after he asked Ukraine to investigate Democrat Joe Biden, who won the 2020 presidential election, and Biden’s son on unsubstantiated corruption charges. The second time, he accused Trump of incitement to insurrection, linked to the attack on the Capitol by his supporters.

McCarthy voted against impeaching Trump twice. McCarthy on Thursday called the two impeachments politically motivated and not based on evidence that Trump had committed a felony or serious misdemeanor, as stipulated in the US Constitution.

McCarthy’s remarks came after Politico reported that Trump was outraged at the president for withholding his endorsement of Trump’s third run for the White House. In return for delaying that approval, according to Politico, McCarthy promised to work to pass the legislation.

Politico said McCarthy promised to do so before Congress left for a break in August.

Reporting by Moira Warburton and Josephine Walker in Washington Additional reporting by Nathan Layne in Wilton, Connecticut Writing by Richard Cowan Editing by Scott Malone, Will Dunham and Matthew Lewis

