



O President of China,XiJinpingtell henrykissthose “old friends”comthe he will never be forgotten, adopting a soft tone during the meeting between the two in the Chinese capital this Thursday (20),emamid efforts by Beijing and Washington to mend ties between them. “Once again, China and the United States areema crossroads on what to do moving forward and again both sides have to make a choice,” he said.Xia former American diplomat. kissof theemplayed a diplomatic role in normalizing relations between Washington and Beijing in the 1970s, when he servedcomSecretary of State and National Security Advisor under Presidents Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford. Noting thatkissjustcomemcelebrating its 100th anniversary and has visited China more than 100 times,Xisaid visit this time tema signficaof the special”. “The Chinese never forget their old friends, and China-US relations are onlyemwill be linked to the name of Henrykiss“, theseXito him at the Diaoyutai State Guest House, where foreign dignitaries frequent.emreceived in China. kissthat youemHaving made regular visits to China since leaving his post in the US government, he said he was grateful that Beijing hosted the meeting in the building where it met.comChinese leaders during their first visit. “The relationship between our two countries is a matter of world peace and progress of human society,” he said.kissAccording to the official Chinese news agency,XiNhua. “In the current circumstances, it is imperative to maintain the principles established by theComunited shanghai, values ​​the importance of mxithat China adheres to the one-China principle and conducts relationsema positive direction,” saidkissreunion. The visit takes placeemone momentemthat the two superpowers seek to fight their way through to prevent their relationship from deteriorating. “China is willing to discusscomthe United States is the right way for the two countries to understand each other and promote the steady progress of China-US relations,” he said.Xi. China and the United States canemachieve mutual success and prosper together, the Chinese president added, stressing that the key is to follow the principles of “mutual respect, consistencyxistncia pacficaand win-win cooperation”. kissalso metcomo main graduate of China, Wang Yi, ecomthe country’s defense minister, Li Shangfu,emyour tripemthat the U.S. government has classifiedcomor a private tour. Tensions between the world’s two largest economies have increasedema number of issues, including the war in Ukraine, Taiwan and the restrictionscomadvertising. Share:

