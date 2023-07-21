Cypher reveals how Imran Khan went from savior of Pakistani army to nemesis: report





Jul 21, 2023

New Delhi [India], Jul 21 (ANI): Finally, the encryption gate has become Imran Khan’s nemesis and ended the dilemma of Pakistani army chief General Asim Munir and the polling blues of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his fragile coalition, writes Delhi-based senior commentator and journalist Malladi Rama Rao. I have been living with him for over a year, but feared deporting him from his six-bedroom house in Lahore, Bani Gala, to a prison in Rawalpindi. Not anymore. Certainly not after a confession by a former aide exposed the fast-paced bowler-turned-politician, Islamist darling, to charges of sedition, espionage and espionage. Well, much to the relief of Pakistan’s boss, the United States. Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has already summoned Imran for questioning. If he dodges the summons, as he has done twice so far, his absence would be considered an admission of guilt. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and army chief Munir would support a harsh sentence for Imran Khan. He has been waging a secret and not-so-secret campaign against the all-powerful military since becoming a former prime minister in April last year. He constructed a narrative that he had lost his crown to a plot by the United States, the country he had annoyed with his incessant criticism. When he realized that he or Pakistan could not afford to incur the wrath of Uncle Sam, he rolled back his cipher door and launched a frontal attack on his own godfather, General Qamar Bajwa, the army chief at the time, for orchestrating his downfall. The army is a sacred cow for Pakistani politicians, but not for the masses, who have been the victims of its crony capitalism. Imran Khan took advantage of this reality check. His anti-American rhetoric and pro-Taliban leanings have been swallowed up by massively radicalized Pakistanis. This manifested in the May 9 chaos that gave military leaders and the political executive sleepless nights. It wasn’t the first time Pakistan’s all-powerful army had fallen from the high pedestal it usually perches on, but this time around the Khakis are struggling to quickly regain their shine. Seen in this context, the latest bombshell of a confessional statement by Azam Khan, his former aide, has Imran Khan in hot soup. Azam was Imran Khan’s principal secretary when he was prime minister, and anything the bureaucrat said to a judicial magistrate seems to have become Imran’s epitaph.

Azam’s narrative is that Imran had leaned in to play the victim card at the cost of ties to the United States of America, which has been part of the Trinity A guiding and protecting Pakistan for the past seven decades of its existence as a land of the pure. likewise the State Department has repeatedly denied the allegations, stating that Washington played no role in the downfall of Imran Khan. Ever since Imran himself spoke out about his anti-American rhetoric, the alleged role of the United States has dropped out of the headlines. But attention remained on his allegation against the Pakistani military, in particular General Bajwa. Clever and calculated, Imran Khan is aware of the designs of the civilian government and the army, both for him and for his Pakistani party Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). of political theater, its hard-line loyalists, seen as young lumpen, can either simply be disbanded or nationalized by powerful satraps. In any case, this may announce the fall of the curtains on the Imran saga. For his part, the former playboy can hope to bounce back one day by reviving his base of support built on the foundations of Islamic nationalism. The author of the article is Malladi Rama Rao, a New Delhi-based journalist and commentator. (ANI)

The author of the article is Malladi Rama Rao, a New Delhi-based journalist and commentator. (ANI)

